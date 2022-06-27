A Baker City Police officer used his taser to subdue a man who fled and jumped over a fence into a residential backyard while being arrested on Saturday, June 25 as a suspect in a burglary.
Markus Damian Dethloff, 32, of Baker City, was arrested at about 11 a.m. at 1723 Madison St., according to a report from officer Koby Essex.
Dethloff, who was not hurt, was taken to the Baker County Jail.
He is charged with third-degree escape, second-degree criminal trespassing, and was also held on a Union County Circuit Court warrant on a charge of failure to appear.
The incident started a little before 11 a.m. when Essex, who was in his patrol car, saw Dethloff walking west near the 1500 block of Campbell Street. Essex wrote in his report that he knew Dethloff was a suspect in multiple cases, and when he asked dispatch to check, he confirmed the Union County warrant.
Essex said he stopped Dethloff and another man in the 1700 block of Madison Street. Baker City Police Sgt. Michael Regan also arrived.
Essex wrote that Dethloff asked if he were being arrested.
Essex said that he said yes, after which Dethloff sprinted away, running across the front yard of the home at 1723 Madison.
Dethloff then leaped over the fence separating the front and backyards.
Essex wrote in his report that he was concerned Dethloff, having already trespassed on the property, might try to enter the home.
Essex wrote that before deploying his taser, he checked to see where Dethloff would land if the effects of the taser caused him to fall.
Essex confirmed that Dethloff would land on grass, after which the officer used the taser.
Essex wrote that he used the feature that delivered a five-second burst from the device. Both probes struck Dethloff, and he fell. Regan handcuffed Dethloff, who was checked by an EMT/paramedic, as the police department policy requires when a taser is deployed.
Essex wrote that Dethloff had 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, which is considered a “user amount” in Oregon and is subject to a citation but not a criminal charge.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.