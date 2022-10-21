Crosswalk-Jordan Wolfe (1).jpg

A new enhanced crosswalk on the west side of the intersection of Auburn Avenue at Fourth Street is designed to make it more visible. Students from South Baker Intermediate and Baker Middle School frequently cross Auburn there.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

Baker City’s Public Works Department is taking steps to make it safer for students to cross a busy stretch of Auburn Avenue.

The intersection of Auburn and Fourth Street is used by students from South Baker Intermediate, several blocks to the south, and Baker Middle School, a few blocks to the north.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.