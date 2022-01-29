The Baker City Public Works Department will be busy this summer with the continuation of a long-term project to replace the city’s main water supply pipeline.
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said the pipe for this summer’s project, which will cover about half a mile, was delivered recently.
“We’re just going to kind of take off where we left off last go around,” Owen said.
City crews will start near Elk Creek and move north toward Salmon Creek.
Those are two of the streams in the 10,000-acre watershed, on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains, that the city taps for drinking water.
Owen said the pipe is slated to be installed before July 1, when the city’s new fiscal year starts.
“We may do a second project that would basically finish out the mile (north from Elk Creek) after July 1 but we’re going to see what the bid numbers come in at,” Owen said.
Installation will start in late April or May, depending on the snowpack and how quickly the ground begins to dry.
The pipeline is laid beneath the appropriately named pipeline road, which marks the eastern boundary of the watershed.
Crews use machinery to crush the existing, leak-prone concrete pipeline, creating a bed in which the new, PVC pipe, is laid.
The PVC pipe comes in longer sections and has fewer joints where leaks can start.
The pipeline originated as an open ditch built in the 1860s to supply mines near Auburn. After the city acquired the ditch and its water rights from miners, the city installed concrete pipe. But the pipe sections are just 3 feet long, which means there are thousands of joints, which can leak. A test done in the early 2000s showed that when the pipe is at capacity as much as 22% of the water can be lost to leaks.
The project started back in 2009, and is expected to run through 2026. With an average cost of $750,000 a year, the total cost will likely end up coming out to around $12 million.
The city raised water rates to pay for the project.
ADA-accessible ramps to be installed in town
The pipeline project doesn’t affect city residents directly while it’s happening — the work is in the watershed, which is closed to the public.
But Owen said a different project, this one within the city, will be much more visible, and have the potential to affect travel.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will be installing ADA-accessible ramps at several intersections on Campbell, Elm, Main and Broadway streets, as well as Dewey Avenue and Highway 30.
“So, while it’s not city work, it’s definitely going to be a busy construction season around here,” Owen said.
She said that ramp work is slated to begin as soon as May and continue through October.
“So, that to me is going to be, I would say, potentially a frustrating thing for people just because there’s going to be activity at a lot of corners. But it’s a great investment in our community,” Owen said.
ODOT also plans to build ramps on 10th Street, but that won’t happen until the North Baker Transportation Improvement Project starts, possibly in 2024.
