The Baker City Public Works Department plans to chip seal sections of several streets next week, starting Monday, Aug. 15.
Weather permitting, the work will continue through Thursday, Aug. 18.
Chip sealing, which involves spreading a layer of fine aggregate on top of heated asphalt liquid, then compacting the surface. Chip sealing is much less expensive than repaving, and it can extend the life of a street by reducing the amount of moisture that penetrates the asphalt, according to a press release from the city.
Drivers should expect delays and possible detours during the work. If there’s inclement weather, the city will reschedule delayed chip sealing for the next available work day.
More information is available by calling the city at 541-523-2047.
The chip sealing schedule:
Monday, Aug. 15 (listed in order of priority)
• Failing Street from Fifth to Second
• Sixth Street from Court to Washington
• Fourth Street from Campbell to A
• Fourth Street from A to D
• C Street from the west side of Third to Main
Tuesday, Aug. 16
• Mitchell Street from Highway 7 to Fourth
• Miller Street from Fifth to Second
• Nevada Street from Fourth to David Eccles Road
• Resort Street from Indiana to Estes
• Valley Street from Birch to Pear
• Baker Street from west of Grove to Grove
Wednesday, Aug. 17
• Ninth Street from Broadway to the east side of Church
• Madison Street from Ninth to Fourth
• Sixth Street from A to D
• First Street from C to D
• Fifth Street from Valley to Court
• Hillcrest Drive from Indiana to Ninth
Thursday, Aug. 18
• Auburn Avenue from Resort to Oak
• Auburn Avenue from Oak to Chestnut
• Auburn Avenue from the west side of Chestnut to Birch
• Hillcrest Place
