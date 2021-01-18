Baker City has scheduled a virtual public meeting for Jan. 27 to discuss possible transportation improvements to sections of 10th Street, Hughes Lane and Cedar Street.
The Northern Baker Transportation Improvement Plan started last fall, and the city’s schedule calls for work to be finished by the fall of 2021.
The virtual meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the online link opening at 5:45 p.m. To join the meeting, use the link on the city’s website, www.bakercity.com/2289/NBTIP
City officials are looking at potential improvements designed to improve driving, walking and biking on sections of four streets:
• 10th Street from Hughes Lane to Broadway Street
• Cedar Street from Hughes Lane to Campbell Street
• Hughes Lane from 10th Street to Cedar Street
• Pocahontas Road from 10th Street to 17th Street/Chico Street
“This area has seen an increase in people walking and biking, and the plan will seek to improve facilities, safety and connections for these users. The plan will also address traffic safety and flow and freight mobility,” according to a project overview from the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.