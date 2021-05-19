The Baker City Police Department issued a public notice Tuesday, May 18 alerting residents about a Baker City man accused of several crimes earlier this month, including spraying bear repellent into the face of a city police officer.
The notice describes the suspect, Travis James Sprague, 24, who has no fixed address, as “armed and dangerous.”
“Travis is an active threat to our society and is considered to be armed and dangerous,” the notice reads. “Please DO NOT try to apprehend him. If you know where Travis is located or see him please call 911 immediately.”
According to court records, Sprague sprayed Baker City Police Officer Koby Essex with “bear mace” on May 14 while he was talking to Sprague about an alleged incident involving Sprague and a woman.
“After spraying Officer Essex, (Sprague) ran to his bike and fled from police,” according to an affidavit from District Attorney Greg Baxter.
On May 15 Essex interviewed the woman, and Detective Shannon Regan interviewed another person about what had happened the previous day.
The woman told Essex that on the evening of May 14, Sprague entered her home without being invited, grabbed her arm, showed a can of mace and “threatened to harm” the woman if she didn’t go with him.
The woman also told Essex that Sprague had taken her keys and purse.
Regan said on Wednesday morning, May 19, that Baker City Police had received several calls from people who believed they had seen Sprague, but he had not been found.
“We’re following up on all leads,” Regan said.
According to the affidavit, Sprague is accused of first-degree burglary, menacing constituting domestic violence, second-degree and third-degree robbery, coercion, attempted second-degree kidnapping, assaulting a public safety officer and first-degree unlawful use of mace.
Sprague was convicted of menacing on Jan. 8, 2021, and sentenced in Baker County Circuit Court to one year of probation.
He was convicted of first-degree burglary, also in Baker County Circuit Court, on July 25, 2016, and sentenced to four years in prison.
According to the warning flier, Sprague is 5-foot-11, weighs 185 pounds and has blue eyes and brownish-blond hair.
He has tattoos on his face, neck, both hands, left forearm and right calf. Both his ears are pierced.
Anyone with information about Sprague is asked to call Baker County Dispatch at 541-523-3644 and ask for Detective Shannon Regan.
