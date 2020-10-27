Baker City's water department issued a press release Tuesday afternoon after a fire suppression foam entered some water lines while the city fire department was fighting a blaze this morning.
The press release reads:
Baker City’s municipal water supply has been contaminated with a small amount of PHOS-CHEK WD881 Class A Foam Concentrate fire suppression foam. This chemical can cause skin and eye irritation, irritation to respiratory tract, if inhaled, and gastrointestinal irritation, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea if ingested.
The contamination was caused when the fire suppression foam entered the system during fire fighting efforts in the area of 10th and Baker Streets at approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning, October 27, 2020. Baker City Public Works has identified the known area of contamination from 8th Street to 11th and Broadway Avenue to ‘C’ Street. Crews have isolated and flushed the main lines within this twelve block area.
As a precautionary measure, it is recommended that all residents and businesses flush your domestic water system. For instructions to complete this process please see www.bakercity.com, or call (541) 524-2038 for recorded instructions. Instructions are also available at the front door of Baker City Hall, 1655 1st Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.