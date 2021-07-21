Baker City residents have cut back on their water use since city officials asked them to do so, but the daily demand remains high enough to cause concern in City Hall.
“I thought I might see a little bit more of a reduction but I am encouraged to see the numbers coming down,” Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said on Monday, July 19.
That was one week after the city enacted Phase 2 of its water curtailment ordinance.
The city asked residents to voluntarily limit lawn and garden watering to between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., which reduces evaporation.
The city went to Phase 1 — the alert stage — on June 28.
The city’s water use during June totaled 129.9 million gallons, a 45% increase over June 2020 and a daily average of 4.3 million gallons.
In early July, with the heat wave that started the last week of June continuing, the city was averaging about 5 million gallons per day.
At the same time, the city’s main water source — springs and streams in its 10,000-acre watershed on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains — was declining due to the drought.
Owen said the daily production from the watershed has dropped from about 4.5 million gallons per day in June to around 3.5 million gallons now.
And that volume will continue to dwindle as summer progresses, she said.
“We cannot run all summer at 5 million gallons a day,” Owen said on July 8. “That’s what it comes down to.”
The city started tapping one of its two supplementary sources — a well fortified with water diverted from the watershed during winter and early spring — earlier than usual.
And Owen said she’ll probably need to start using water from the other source — Goodrich Lake — next week.
The city typically waits until August to start using water from the lake, which holds about 200 million gallons.
Owen’s fear was based on simple math.
Assuming a daily average of 5 million gallons persisting through the summer, she said the city would have little margin for error — a broken pipeline, for instance, or a problem with the pump at the well, could put the city into a crisis situation.
For the first few days after the city enacted Phase 2 of the water curtailment plan, residents were in general complying with the recommendation of shifting outdoor watering to the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. period.
But daily use continued to remain at about 5 million gallons.
On July 16-18, however, the daily average dipped to just under 4.6 million gallons.
“I think we have some compliance, and that’s great, if we can continue to encourage that,” Owen said. “It makes me feel that people are at least cognitive of the fact that there is a region-wide drought.”
She also urges residents to water lawns only every other evening.
The city has also reduced irrigation at city parks, Mount Hope Cemetery and the city-owned Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Owen said she hopes to avoid having to move to Phase 3 — something the city has never done. At that phase the city bans all outdoor watering, and, unlike in phase 2, the city would enforce the restriction and potentially levy fines of up to $500 to violators.
Jayson Jacoby contributed to this story.
