Baker City hasn’t been able to entice somebody to earn a paycheck for spending most of the day in the park.
Two people expressed interest in working as the city’s park ambassador, but neither accepted the temporary job, City Manager Fred Warner Jr. said.
Warner said the seasonal job would continue until cold weather arrives and the number of people using Geiser-Pollman Park, the city’s largest and most popular park, drops significantly later this fall.
The city advertised the position online and in the Baker City Herald in August. The pay range is $16 to $18 per hour, and work hours would be Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Warner said the city could still potentially hire a parks ambassador. With Baker School District students taking online classes, he expects the park will remain busy at least through September.
Anyone interested in applying can contact Robin Nudd, the city’s community development director, at rnudd@bakercity.com or 541-524-2036.
The ambassador would have two main tasks.
First, the person would spray a sanitizer on playground equipment at Geiser-Pollman several times per day, Warner said.
Second, the ambassador would talk with park users and by being a regular presence, potentially discourage some of the troubling behavior that residents have reported to the city.
The ambassador would not have any law enforcement duties, Warner said, but the employee would report issues to the police if necessary.
Joyce Bornstedt, the technical administration supervisor for the city’s public works department who also oversees city parks, said park visitors have complained about teenagers using profanity and also potentially misusing playground equipment, including items in the all-abilities section that opened in July.
“We want to make sure that kids are behaving as they should,” she said. “I’ve had numerous complaints. Some of the kids have been pretty brazen with me when I’ve tried to talk to them.”
The other complaint city officials have heard involves adults, some of whom appear to be transients, who have allegedly acted in a threatening way, Bornstedt said.
One person reportedly yelled at other park visitors, and there have been reports of people using drugs and sleeping overnight in the park.
There was also a stabbing in the park on Aug. 17 after two people allegedly got into an argument that escalated. Mariam “Evee” Collard, 20, of Baker City, is charged with stabbing Michael Scott Tugman, 32, of Baker City, who suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
In another incident, Bornstedt said someone broke into a storage building at the park and stole a computer used by members of the Baker City Police’s Citizens on Patrol program.
Bornstedt said she has asked police to increase patrols at the park, but the park ambassador would be a more regular presence there.
“We just want to make sure that our citizens and our visitors feel comfortable in the park,” she said.
In addition to spending time at Geiser-Pollman, the park ambassador would ride a bicycle, provided by the city, along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway to monitor use on the paved path that parallels the Powder River.
