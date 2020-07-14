The Baker City Council will meet this evening to consider a resolution designed to make it easier for people to file as candidates for City Council in the Nov. 3 general election.
The impetus is the coronavirus pandemic, and in particular the effects of social distancing.
The city’s current election rules require prospective candidates to gather signatures from at least 46 registered voters. The deadline to submit signatures is Aug. 25.
Oregon election laws, which the city follows, also allow as an alternative that candidates, in lieu of gathering signatures, pay a filing fee.
Baker City does not have an ordinance setting that fee, however.
This evening the City Council will consider an ordinance setting that filing fee at $50.
The reason, according to a report to councilors from City Manager Fred Warner Jr., is that because many people are practicing social distancing and trying to reduce contact with others to reduce the spread of the virus, it could be more difficult than usual for prospective candidates to collect the necessary signatures.
If councilors approve the ordinance, residents could choose either option to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot — gather the signatures, or pay the filing fee.
Six of the seven City Council positions will be on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.
The City Council will meet this evening at 7 o’clock. Mayor Loran Joseph will host the meeting at City Hall, 1655 First St., and councilors will attend via Zoom. Council chambers will be open to the public during the meeting.
Because Baker City’s charter requires proposed ordinances to be approved in three separate votes, with only two of those allowed at a single meeting, the Council won’t give final approval of the proposed filing fee ordinance until its July 28 meeting at the soonest.
That means councilors could approve the first and, potentially, second readings tonight, and then possibly make changes, including the amount of the fee, before giving final approval July 28.
In other business this evening, the City Council will consider appointing either a councilor or a community member to the lodging tax committee.
