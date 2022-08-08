Baker City hired a contractor this week to tear down an eastside home that the city’s building official deemed a dangerous structure that could have collapsed at any point.
The dismantling, which started Monday morning, Aug. 8, ends a years-long issue with the house at 1975 Birch St., at the corner of Birch Street and Washington Avenue.
The home, owned by Lucas Buddy Lee Gwin, 37, was the first to be deemed a “chronic neighborhood nuisance” under a 2019 revision to the city’s property maintenance ordinance.
Brent Kerns, Baker County Justice of the Peace, made the chronic nuisance judgment on Jan. 11, 2022.
Gwin appealed that decision, but the appeal was dismissed July 19.
Although the city paid to remove trash and other debris from outside Gwin’s home four times from 2017-21, the recurring violations of the city’s property maintenance ordinance, culminating with the chronic nuisance designation, are not the reason Gwin’s home was torn down, said Dawn Kitzmiller, the city’s building official.
The structure was taken down because she deemed that it had multiple structural problems that clearly made it a dangerous building, Kitzmiller said.
The 950-square-foot home, built in 1900, has a market value of $3,740, according to the Baker County Assessor’s Office, which last appraised the property in 2019.
The lot, which covers almost 5,000 square feet, has a market value of $31,330, according to the Assessor’s Office.
The police department, not the building department, deals with property maintenance violations.
But earlier this year, Police Chief Ty Duby applied for and received an administrative search warrant that allowed Kitzmiller and other city officials to inspect the interior of the home.
Kitzmiller said that inspection happened on April 7.
She said the home is in “terrible” condition.
Walls have been removed, and the ceiling is failing, with insulation and electrical wiring falling through the ceiling.
“At some point that structure would have failed,” Kitzmiller said. “It was in terrible shape.”
Kitzmiller said she met with Gwin soon after and told him she would be sending an official letter declaring the home unsafe to occupy.
She gave him until mid May to submit a plan for either repairing the house — which Kitzmiller said she didn’t think was feasible given the likely cost — or dismantling it.
That didn’t happen, and as a result the city hired Lost Soul Contracting, a Baker City business, to tear down the home and haul away the remnants.
The business’ owner, Eric Swanlund, is charging the city $125 per hour, Kitzmiller said. She said Swanlund expected the work would take one or two days.
Kitzmiller said the city will seek to attach a lien to the property so that even if it’s sold, the city will be reimbursed for the cost of dismantling the home.
Kitzmiller said on Monday that she wasn’t celebrating that it became necessary to tear down the home.
“I’m sorry for Mr. Gwin, but he’s been given so many chances,” she said.
Gwin could not be reached for comment by press time on Monday.
He declined to comment on the situation earlier this year after Kerns designated the home as a chronic neighborhood nuisance.
Kitzmiller said she would have preferred that Gwin arrange to have his home torn down, but she said that didn’t seem likely to happen.
She said she decided to have the city hire a contractor in part because an asbestos assessment was negative, meaning the city didn’t have to remove asbestos, which can be expensive, before tearing down the home.
Kitzmiller said siding and flooring that often contain asbestos were mostly gone, so there weren’t the usual sources of asbestos in older homes.
Neighbors react to removal of homeOver the years, several people who live near Gwin’s home have expressed their disgust with the condition of the home. Some have lobbied the Baker City Council to do something about the situation, telling councilors that their own homes had been infested with mice they believed spread from Gwin’s property.
Carmen Ott who lives on Washington Avenue near Birch, said she has lived with the situation since 2013.
“We are thrilled to death with this,” Ott said on Monday morning as workers filled multiple dumpsters with debris and began tearing down the house. “We’ve had to live with this garbage.”
“We’ve seen it all,” Ott said.
Ralph Grimmer, who lives on Washington across from the Gwin home, was also happy about the work.
Angie Stewart, who headed the neighborhood watch program in the area, said she is ambivalent after six years of having to deal with the property.
“You don’t want to celebrate the fact they’re doing this but six years is a lot,” Stewart said.
Stewart, who with her husband, John, lives at the corner of Plum Street and Washington Avenue, just west of Gwin’s house, said earlier this year that the recurrent accumulations of trash, and associated problems, have left them and some of their neighbors as “basically hostages to the inside of our homes.”
Angie Stewart said unpleasant odors emanate from Gwin’s property, and she has seen people urinating in the yard.
“We can’t go out and use our decks and backyards in the summer,” Stewart said. “It’s just awful.”
She said the local neighborhood watch, which includes 42 homes in the area, was started due to conditions at the Gwin property.
She said homeless people have stayed on the property at times.
“He’s had every opportunity to become a good neighbor,” Stewart said of Gwin.
Like Ott, Stewart said she’s relieved that the house will be gone, but sad that dismantling it was necessary.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.