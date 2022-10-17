Baker City Police car
Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon says costs for city services, including the police department, are rising faster than the property tax revenue that helps pay for the police and fire departments, among others in the city's general fund.

 S. John Collins/Baker City Herald, File

Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon wants to have a frank discussion about the financial challenges he sees in the city’s near future.

To that end, the City Council has agreed with Cannon’s recommendation to schedule a meeting with the city’s budget board later this fall to begin that conversation.

guest979
guest979

The $6600 Shannon Regan is collecting per month as she sits on administrative leave as a result of her misconduct, could be beneficial in many ways.

