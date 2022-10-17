Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon wants to have a frank discussion about the financial challenges he sees in the city’s near future.
To that end, the City Council has agreed with Cannon’s recommendation to schedule a meeting with the city’s budget board later this fall to begin that conversation.
The meeting is planned for November, but the date and time haven’t been set.
Typically the budget board, which consists of the seven elected city councilors and seven local residents appointed by councilors, meets only during the spring to review the proposed budget for the city’s fiscal year, which starts July 1.
But during the council’s Sept. 13 meeting, Cannon asked councilors to consider convening the budget board in November for a more general discussion about future budgets.
In a recent weekly report, Cannon wrote that property taxes supply about 36% of the revenue for the city’s general fund, which includes both the police and fire departments.
Moreover, Cannon noted that property tax revenue generally increases by about 2% to 3% per year, which isn’t keeping pace with rises in general fund spending.
“This means every year it becomes increasingly more difficult to maintain the same level of products and services,” Cannon wrote in the weekly report. “Over the years difficult decisions have been made by city councils, budget boards, and staff to make sure expenditures do not outpace revenues. This has meant cuts in personnel, cuts in some services or products, improvements in efficiency, and other efforts to maintain a balanced budget.”
Most recently, the city council, following a March 22 presentation by Cannon, agreed to remove ambulance service from the city fire department’s duties, citing costs rising faster than revenues.
“I think we are at another decision point for our city,” Cannon wrote in the weekly report. “Inflation rates, PERS, and collective bargaining agreements are all driving expenditure costs this year and likely in the coming year upward at a pace which far exceeds our 3% revenue increases. What will this mean for Baker City? That discussion is important to hold.”
During the council’s Oct. 11 meeting, Cannon said he had gathered historical data by reviewing city budgets and audits dating to 1948.
Cannon said it’s vital that city officials, including the budget board, and city residents are involved in helping councilors, who have the final say over budgets, decide the city’s spending priorities.
Cannon also instructed City Recorder Dallas Brockett to add a section to the city’s website, bakercity.com, called “Budgetary Vital Signs” that will eventually include a variety of information related to budgets.
“The effort is to be transparent and is to provide everything so that people can see it and understand it,” Cannon told councilors.
He also showed councilors a video explaining how property taxes work in Oregon, including voter-approved laws that limit the growth of property tax revenue.
Cannon is also working with department heads and seeking records to review changes in operations, facility plans, personnel adjustments, and other maintenance plans implemented or not implemented. The data will continue to flow forth as records are reviewed and analyzed.
According to the Budgetary Vital Signs section on the city’s website: “Residents may be surprised to learn that revenues from property taxes alone are not enough to cover administration, police, and fire services, let alone other services within the General Fund.”
The city also relies on supplemental funding including franchise fees paid by utilities, state revenue sharing, state and federal funding, state liquor taxes, grants and other sources that don’t include property taxes.
The general fund does not include the city’s water and wastewater departments. Those services, which are largely maintained through water and sewer billing revenue, are in separate “enterprise” funds outside the general fund.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
The $6600 Shannon Regan is collecting per month as she sits on administrative leave as a result of her misconduct, could be beneficial in many ways.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.