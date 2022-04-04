The treated wastewater that Baker City pipes into the Powder River north of town is no longer exceeding state limits for bacteria concentrations.
The city issued a notice on March 17 urging people to avoid entering the Powder River or drinking untreated water from the river north of the city’s sewer treatment lagoons, which are near Imnaha Road about a mile north of town.
The warning did not affect the reach of the river through Baker City, which is upstream from the treatment lagoons.
Wastewater from the four lagoons, which is released into the river, contained higher than usual levels of E. coli bacteria, some types of which can make people ill.
The river runs through private property north of the lagoons, so there is little, if any, public access to or use of the river in that area.
The city released wastewater that exceeds the E. coli concentration limits in its permit due to a leak discovered March 7 in a dike on the largest lagoon, which covers about 70 acres, said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director.
City workers plugged the leak with soil and bentonite, but as a precaution the city also lowered the water level in that lagoon to below the area where the leak was found, moving some of the water to the three smaller lagoons, each about 10 acres, Owen said.
That forced the city to release about the same amount of wastewater into the river as was coming into the lagoon complex each day, to avoid overflowing the smaller lagoons.
The city typically avoids releasing wastewater late in winter because the natural organisms that consume some of the potentially harmful bacteria aren’t active due to cold temperatures and ice cover on the lagoons, Owen said.
The ice melted in late March, and by March 25 the wastewater being released no longer exceeded bacteria limits, she said.
The plug in the leak appears to be holding, according to a weekly newsletter from City Hall posted on Friday, April 1.
The city is preparing to start using the newly constructed treatment lagoon, which is east of Interstate 84 and just south of Highway 203.
