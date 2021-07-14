Baker City residents have changed when they use the most water, which is good.
But they’re still using about the same amount of water, which isn’t.
In the first two days after the city on Monday, July 12 enacted phase 2 of its water curtailment ordinance, asking residents to water lawns and gardens between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to reduce evaporation, the peak use period shifted to the evening, said Dennis Bachman, a water specialist in the public works department.
But overall daily usage for Monday and Tuesday was slightly above 5 million gallons, and city officials hope to cut the daily average to 4 million or less.
Bachman urges residents not only to continue watering in the evening, but to water lawns every other day, since lawns actually produce deeper roots, and thus need less water, when they’re allowed to dry between dousings.
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said last week that she’s concerned the city won’t have enough water to maintain a 5-million-gallon daily average through the end of summer.
She also wants to avoid moving to phase 3 — something the city has never done — which prohibits all outdoor water use.
