Baker City has connected its new drinking water well to a supply pipe, but the well probably won’t start delivering water to residents until August.
City crews recently installed a 10-inch-diameter ductile iron pipe to connect the well to the existing 16-inch mainline that runs beneath Indiana Avenue.
The well, which was drilled in 2020, is at the east end of the parking lot for Quail Ridge Golf Course.
The connecting line was laid in a trench crossing under Indiana Avenue.
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said the trench was filled with gravel and a temporary metal covering allows traffic to pass.
“We will patch it when we get some hot asphalt,” Owen said.
City officials had hoped to start tapping the new well this spring. But Owen said supply chain issues have prevented the city’s contractor, General Contractor Inc. of La Grande, from building the well house and installing needed equipment.
“Getting supplies these days is as challenging as ever,” Owen said. “A lot of this is dependent on some supply chain issues we’re having with the control panel boards, things like that. So, that’s my goal; is to have a new well by fall, an operational well.”
Drilling the well, which is 654 feet deep, cost the city about $677,000.
The second phase, which is underway and includes the well house and equipment needed to operate the well, will cost about $2 million.
Owen said the goal is for the well to produce about 1,500 gallons per minute, approximately 2.16 million gallons per day.
The city will use the well both during the summer, when water demand peaks but the volume from the streams and springs in the city’s watershed drops. The well will also be beneficial in some years during spring, when rapidly melting snow in the watershed, which is in the Elkhorn Mountains west of town, can temporarily cloud streams with silt.
The new well is one of the major projects that prompted the City Council to boost water rates by 10% in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The new well is the city’s second.
The other well, which the city drilled in 1977 near its water treatment plant and reservoir on the hill near Reservoir Road, is about 800 feet deep.
