By JAYSON JACOBY
There’s likely more brown lawns than usual in these waning weeks of summer in Baker City, and Michelle Owen is grateful for those who sacrificed their usual lush turf.
Residents heeded the city’s advice and cut back on their water use during August.
Their voluntary action has helped avoid what could have been a much more serious water supply crisis, said Owen, the city’s public works director.
“I’m so pleased with the way the community has pulled together to reduce their water consumption during this drought,” Owen wrote in an email to the Herald on Sept. 2. “The reduction of irrigation use clearly made a difference this year.”
Residents used 23% less water during August than they did during July, and 14% less than in June, according to city figures.
“With colder nights and shorter days I would expect to see a steady reduction in use throughout September,” Owen said.
She started becoming concerned about the water supply during June.
With rainfall just 17% of average for the month at the Baker City Airport, and a record-setting heatwave in the final week, the city’s water use averaged 4.3 million gallons per day during June.
That was an increase of 45% compared with June 2020.
The unusually high water use during June prompted Owen to move the city to Phase 1 of its water curtailment ordinance on June 28 — asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their water use.
Two weeks later, with hot temperatures continuing and no rain falling, the city shifted to Phase 2, in which residents are asked to restrict outdoor watering to between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., when evaporation rates are lower and less water is needed for lawns and gardens.
At the time, Owen noted that the city had been going through 5 million gallons or more on several days, a rate that the city could not sustain throughout summer, she said.
The city gets most of its water from springs and streams in the 10,000-acre watershed on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains about 10 miles west of town.
The city has two supplementary sources: a well, and Goodrich Lake, which holds about 200 million gallons.
Although water use declined briefly after the city instituted Phase 2, the heat persisted — July was the hottest month on record at the airport — and the city ended up using more water in July than in June.
Daily use stayed below 5 million gallons, though, and Owen decided that imposing Phase 3 — which bans all outdoor watering and includes the provision for the city to fine violators $500 — wasn’t necessary.
The city has never moved to Phase 3.
Rain and cooler temperatures the first week of August helped curb the city’s thirst, and although water use rose in the middle of the month when hot, dry weather returned, daily use was only a bit more than 4 million gallons.
The second half of August was considerably cooler, with the temperature staying below 90, and water use dipped further.
The city hasn’t used more than 4 million gallons on any day since Aug. 16. The city’s daily use averaged 3.6 million gallons from Aug. 16-31.
That trend pushed the daily average for the whole of August to 3.7 million gallons, compared with 4.8 million during July, and 4.3 million during June.
Water use this August was also much lower than in the same month in 2020, when the daily average was 4.3 million gallons.
Owen said water use typically declines noticeably after school resumes and fewer people are at home during the day.
Given recent trends, Owen said she expects the city will move back to Phase 1 of the water curtailment ordinance as early as this week.
