Separate civil and criminal cases continue in Baker County Circuit Court involving a dispute over the Pine Creek Road in the Elkhorn Mountains northwest of Baker City.
The controversy, which has prompted two civil suits as well as criminal charges, dates to September 2020, when David McCarty bought 1,560 acres in the Pine Creek canyon. The road runs through his property for about 2.5 miles. McCarty installed a locked gate across the road, blocking access to the canyon, including Pine Creek Reservoir, which is on public land.
Baker County commissioners objected to the locked gate, and road department employees removed the lock in October 2020.
McCarty filed a civil suit against the county in April 2021. He is asking for either a declaration that a disputed section of the road crossing his property is not a public right-of-way, or, if a jury concludes there is legal public access, that the limits of that access be defined and that the county pay him $730,000 to compensate for the lost value of the land.
That suit remains active. A judge earlier this month ordered the county to give certain public records to McCarty, and to pay McCarty $200 for failing to provide records in a timely manner.
In July 2022, two couples who also own property along Pine Creek, James and Sharen Sanders and Thomas and Betty Ann Lager, sued McCarty and his partner, Joelleen Linstrom, claiming the defendants have infringed on their ability to use their properties by installing the gate, setting up cameras “to monitor the attempted use of Pine Creek Road,” and “attempted privatization of Pine Creek Road.”
The couples are each seeking monetary damages of at least $250,000.
McCarty was arrested at his home near Pine Creek on Sept. 26, 2022, and later charged with one count each of aggravated first-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree theft.
The charges are connected with complaints the Sanderses and Lagers cited in their lawsuit.
They contend that McCarty or his representatives felled trees on the Sanders property, and removed padlocks the couple had installed on their cabin and replaced them with other locks, and blocked vehicle access to the couple’s cabin with “one or more large obstacles in the driveway.”
McCarty was scheduled to enter a plea to the charges on Jan. 9, but that hearing has been rescheduled for Feb. 13 at 11:15 in Baker County Circuit Court.
A status check hearing on the lawsuit the two couples filed against McCarty and Linstrom is scheduled for Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m. in circuit court.
In addition to his 2021 lawsuit against the county, McCarty is legally challenging the resolution county commissioners approved in August 2022 declaring a section of the Pine Creek Road through McCarty’s property as public.
Linstrom said previously that McCarty doesn’t object to people walking along the road through his property if they call the phone number posted on the gate, but that he is concerned about people in vehicles posing a potential fire danger during the summer and fall.
