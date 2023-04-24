Members from the Baker High School National Honor Society — Ellie Lamb, right, Olivia St Cyr and Meadoh Waldrop — helped the Baker City Tree Board remove pavers from around trees along Resort Street on Saturday, April 22, then add mulch so the roots can absorb water more easily.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Andrew Gettle gathers leaves in Court Plaza as part of a downtown clean up effort on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Baker City Downtown, the Powder Basin Watershed Council and SOLVE organized a volunteer clean up of streets, Powder River and the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway on Earth Day, April 22, 2023.
No matter the tool, downtown Baker City saw a major clean up on Saturday, April 22, when volunteers took to the streets, Powder River and Leo Adler Memorial Parkway for an Earth Day event organized by Baker City Downtown, the Powder Basin Watershed Council and SOLVE.
In addition to individual community members, the event's participation was boosted by help from the Boy Scouts, who focused on the southern end of town, and National Honor Society members from Baker High School, who assisted the Baker City Tree Board.
The tree project was where the pickax came in, as the teenagers pried pavers from around the trees along Resort Street, then spread mulch to protect the roots and allow water to seep into the ground.
Quail Ridge Golf Course donated and loaded the mulch, said Christine Howard, a member of the Baker City Tree Board.
This project has been needed for a while, Howard said.
"I'm so glad the kids are here," she said.
Baker City Downtown set up a table at Court Plaza with maps for volunteers, trash bags, gloves, water and doughnuts.
Those who lent a hand during the clean up also received $10 off a lift ticket to Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort and, for those age 21 and older, a coupon for North 7 Brewing Company.
Saturday's downtown project also illustrates Baker City's commitment to its trees, which has led to the Arbor Day Foundation awarding the city as a Tree City USA for the 38th straight year.
To qualify, a city must create a tree board or department, adopt a tree care ordinance, and spend at least $2 per resident each year on community forestry work.
Just five Oregon cities have been Tree Cities longer than Baker City: Salem (47), Portland (46), Eugene (44), Sunriver (43), and Rogue River (40).
