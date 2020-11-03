As ballots continue to arrive at the Baker County Courthouse, County Clerk Stefanie Kirby and her elections board are ready for Election Day.
“I’m sure we’re going to field a lot of calls, maybe people who didn’t get their ballots or just checking to see if we received their ballots,” Kirby said on Monday.
One positive aspect of this year’s election, one of the most anticipated in the past few decades, is that more county voters returned their ballots before the final day.
As of Friday, Oct. 30, the clerk’s office had received 8,156 ballots — 65.2% of the ballots mailed.
“That’s super nice for us because we have an idea of what’s going to be coming in over the next couple of days that didn’t come in over the weekend,” Kirby said on Monday.
In previous general elections, fewer than half the ballots had been returned at the same point, Kirby said.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t affected the voting process, as Oregon has used a vote-by-mail system for more than 20 years, Kirby said.
The biggest change she has had to make is moving some ballot processing from the clerk’s office to the circuit courtroom, a larger space that makes social distancing easier.
With so many ballots already returned, Kirby said she started running ballots through the counting machine Monday.
However, to ensure that none of the results are printed or otherwise available, before running any ballots she unplugs the report printer and covers its connection port with a security label.
Kirby said she won’t plug in the report printer until after the 8 p.m. ballot return deadline today.
After that she will be able to print unofficial results, usually within about 20 minutes of the deadline.
Voters can drop off ballots at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St., or in a drop box on the west (Fourth Street) side of the building by 8 p.m. today
