The two candidates vying to become the next chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners have raised a combined $20,318 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
Shane Alderson has received slightly more than twice the contributions of Dan Garrick.
Contributions to Alderson’s campaign finance committee, which was registered with the state on Feb. 25, have totaled $13,640.
Garrick’s committee, which was formed Feb. 8, has brought in $6,678.
Alderson’s largest single contribution is a $5,000 loan from John S. Wilson on Sept. 12, according to campaign finance records. The Garrick committee’s biggest contribution is a $3,558 loan from Garrick himself.
Following are summaries from each campaign dating to February 2022:
Shane Alderson for Baker County Commissioner committee
Contributions
$300, Randall D. Dodson, Oct. 12
$200, Randy Guyer, Oct. 12
$200, Peter Johnson, Oct. 12
$250, Stephen F. Haberle, Oct. 3
$500, William A. Tiedemann, Sept. 30
$500, Tabor Clarke, Sept. 29
$300, John Z. Wilson, Sept. 29
$500, Judy Welding LLC, Sept. 27
$500, Randall Daugherty, Sept. 22
$50, Randy Guyer, Sept. 17
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $100, Sept. 17
(Oregon law does not require individuals who contribute less than $100 to be identified by name on campaign finance reports.)
$500, Fred Warner, Sept. 16
$500, Baker Truck Corral, Sept. 16
$200, Aletha G. Bonebrake, Sept. 16
$150, Clair F. Button, Sept. 16
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $500, Sept. 16
$40, Shane Alderson, Sept. 14
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $100, Sept. 12
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $50, Sept. 9
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $100, Sept. 8
$50, Jason Bland, Aug. 31
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $50, Aug. 17
$200, Doris Alderson, Aug. 9
$500, Stephen Ridenour, June 6
200, Doris Alderson, May 12
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $50, May 9
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $50, April 23
$500, Wilson Cattle Company Inc., April 14
$500, Randy Guyer, April 14
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $52.99, March 30
$200, Fred Warner, March 18
$800, Shane Alderson, Feb. 22
Expenditures
$4,702.63, Aspen Digital Services, Oct. 12
$1,430, Elkhorn Media Group, Oct. 12
$78.98, Jackson’s Food Store, Oct. 3
$237.64, Facebook, Sept. 28
$175, Facebook, Sept. 19
$125, Facebook, Sept. 15
$667.60, Buildasign.com, Sept. 14
$125, Facebook, Sept. 12
$600, Oregon Secretary of State’s office, Aug. 23
$150, Facebook, May 16
$296, Elkhorn Media Group, May 6
$300, KCMB radio, May 6
$151.82, Hells Canyon Journal, April 27
$194.40, Vista Print, Feb. 22
$545, Buildasign.com, Feb. 17
Dan Garrick for Commissioner
(Campaign finance records show no account activity since June)
Contributions
$300, Lorrie Harvey, May 2
$100, Claudia K. Ehmer, May 2
$200, Raymond Sohn, May 2
$250, Deon Strommer, April 29
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $120, April 29
$250, William Harvey, March 25
$200, Raymond Sohn, March 25
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $600, March 25
$500, Raymond Sohn, Feb. 26
Miscellaneous cash contributions of less than $100, totaling $200, Feb. 26
Expenditures
$672.40, U.S. Postal Service, May 2
$771.60, U.S. Postal Service, May 2
$855.29, Vista Print, April 4
$146, Vista Print, March 24
$3,558.11, Vista Print, March 14
$300, Baker County Fairgrounds, March 1
$141.59, Baker City Herald, Feb. 26
