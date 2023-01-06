The Baker County Board of Commissioners, meeting for the first time with new commission chairman Shane Alderson and commissioner Christina Witham on Wednesday, Jan. 4, approved the hiring of a new emergency dispatcher.

Sheriff Travis Ash, who oversees the center that handles dispatching duties for the sheriff’s office and the Baker City Police, said the full-time position will help to reduce rising overtime hours among dispatchers.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.