The Baker County Board of Commissioners, meeting for the first time with new commission chairman Shane Alderson and commissioner Christina Witham on Wednesday, Jan. 4, approved the hiring of a new emergency dispatcher.
Sheriff Travis Ash, who oversees the center that handles dispatching duties for the sheriff’s office and the Baker City Police, said the full-time position will help to reduce rising overtime hours among dispatchers.
He told commissioners that one dispatcher worked 60 hours of overtime in December.
“It’s too much. I’m worried about burnout of employees,” Ash said.
The dispatcher position is included in the budget, and won’t require any additional money, Ash said.
He said that in addition to hiring a new dispatcher, he plans to promote a current employee to supervisor, and that employee would also be able to work as a dispatcher when needed.
Victim’s advocates salaries
District Attorney Greg Baxter told commissioners he would like to increase salaries for these two positions, one of which is funded 100% through grants, the other 61% through grants and 39% from the county.
He said the number of thefts, burglaries, trespassing, assault, child abuse and domestic abuse cases has increased over the past few years.
“What those crimes all share in common, is those crimes all require victims advocates, and that’s by law,” Baxter said. “And, so, thankfully we were able to get a second victim advocate position about two years ago.”
But Baxter said the salaries are near the lowest in the state for victim’s advocates.
Alderson asked for more information and time to look at the salary change discussions to ensure commissioners are being fair to everyone.
In other business, commissioners agreed to pay the annual membership fees to remain members of the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC). The annual fee is $18,710.23.
“AOC does an excellent job for us,” said Commissioner Bruce Nichols, the lone incumbent. His four-year term continues through 2024.
