Baker County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey applauded the sheriff’s office’s attempt to win a grant to help buy a tracking dog for the search and rescue team, but Harvey also said he wants county officials to notify commissioners before applying for grants.
During the Wednesday, Nov. 2 meeting Harvey discussed the $1,500 Aftermath K9 grant that County Sheriff Travis Ash applied for.
Ash said he would use the dog both in the patrol division and to help with searches for people or evidence.
“I’m discussing for all departments, I want everybody to understand this is the same level playing field for everybody that we don’t go out first without coming and filling us (commissioners) in on the whole process and discussion portion and then seeking support ahead of time,” Harvey said.
He said he’s concerned that grants won’t pay the entire, continuing cost of a particular project.
In the case of the K9 grant, for instance, he noted that the sheriff’s office could need to have a vehicle designed to accommodate the dog.
“I’m a little concerned with the unintended consequences of all of these,” Harvey said.
Harvey said he would like all departments to consult with commissioners before applying for grants.
“Please come to us with your ideas, concerns, wants, and wishes before moving forward to get public support,” Harvey said.
Commissioner Mark Bennett, who, along with Harvey, will end his term Dec. 31, 2022, agreed.
“The awkward part is that if they go out and get grants and we’re not aware of it, and we don’t sign off,” Bennett said. “And the rule is, historically what we’ve done, was that any of them over $5,000 require at least the commissioners’ signatures or the commission chair’s signature. I think we need to follow that policy because there’s lots of complications.”
The county does not have a policy requiring departments applying for grants of more than $5,000 to get approval in advance.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols said if they decide to have that written policy, all departments should follow it.
“I don’t want to have micromanagement of various departments but if they’re significant to the consequences for a grant that’s going to affect the rest of the county, then yes it’s necessary that we have that before the commission board so we can see what those ramifications might be and what the cost might be,” Nichols said.
Nichols, whose term continues through 2024, said he does not have a problem with the Aftermath K9 Grant, saying the dog would pay for itself and save a “tremendous amount of manpower hours and dollars the county would be putting out on a search and rescue mission.”
“I think it’s probably a very good idea that we go along with this but it would be nice to know a bit more about it, too,” Nichols said.
