Several Baker County residents attended a work session Wednesday, Jan. 12, to again urge county commissioners to approve a resolution declaring that Baker is a “constitutional county” where state and federal governments must comply with the U.S. Constitution.
The work session was scheduled after the commissioners’ Dec. 15 meeting.
During the earlier meeting, Jake Brown of Halfway, a representative from Baker County United, asked commissioners to approve the resolution.
Commissioners moved the Jan. 12 work session from the usual meeting room at the Courthouse to the much larger Baker County Events Center, in the former National Guard armory at 2600 East St.
During the Dec. 15 meeting, with about 30 people in the audience, commissioners didn’t comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order requiring that masks be worn in indoor public spaces. That includes the Courthouse, where signs are posted outside citing the mask requirement.
The county’s notice for the Jan. 12 meeting stated: “Baker County must comply with all federal, state and local laws, or face penalties and fines. Oregon Administrative Rule (OAR 333-019-1025, Masking requirements for indoor spaces) states that individuals five years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask, face covering or face shield when in an indoor space. All individuals in attendance at meetings under the control of Baker County are expected to comply with this rule, unless actively eating, drinking, speaking or presenting in the meeting.”
Most audience members during the Jan. 12 did not wear a mask.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey and Commissioner Mark Bennett attended the work session in person.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols attended remotely.
In a comment that Nichols posted in the online portal for the work session and that was read aloud during the session, he wrote: “We commissioners have no legal means to override the Governor’s executive orders. As a commissioner I swore an oath for about the third or fourth time in my life to support the constitution and to follow the laws of the state of Oregon. To choose to openly defy the Governor’s executive orders is a violation of the oath that I swore I would comply with. I too do not like mandates, forced vaccinations, and the ongoing never-ending rules. Yet I represent all of the people in the county so my personal feelings are secondary to those that do not agree with me.
“Civil disobedience is sometimes necessary to make a point yet with COVID cases continuing to rise now is not the time in my view,” Nichols wrote. “I value all points of view and even those that disagree with me. Yet in protecting our rights we all must be careful to not trample on the rights of others. It is our duty to protect our own rights but also the rights of others as well.”
Although the work session was scheduled to continue the discussion, and to take public comments about, the proposed “constitutional county” resolution, several residents who spoke referenced both the mask and vaccine mandates, as well as how the pandemic has harmed the local economy and had effects on local residents, including students.
Curtis Martin of North Powder called the mandates “totally unconstitutional” and urged commissioners to approve the resolution.
Doing so, Martin said, would “make a bold statement” that the county will “not be silent” and will not comply with the state mandates.
Martin disputed Nichols on the legality of Brown’s executive orders.
“We’re rolling over for illegaility being exhibited at the highest levels of state government,” Martin said.
Harvey called the mandates “stupid” and said the county is not complying with all of them, including requiring audience members to wear masks.
“We don’t jump at everything she tells us to do,” Harvey said. “We won’t force anyone to get a shot that isn’t even a vaccination.”
Penny Rienks of Baker City said that if commissioners don’t approve the “constitutional county” ordinance, “obviously you guys are not standing up for the constitution of Oregon or the constitution of the United States.”
Bennett said he has worked as a public servant for 50 years and that he takes his oath of office, to uphold both the state and federal constitutions, seriously.
But Bennett said the U.S. Supreme Court, not local elected officials, decides what is unconstitutional.
“I promise you that I will uphold the constitution and I will uphold my oath office,” Bennett said. “We can’t have all of us randomly interpreting the constitution. We’re a legislative body, we’re not a judicial body. If you feel that your constitutional rights are being violated, there is a path, and that’s the Supreme Court.”
Bennett pointed out that the High Court is expected to rule soon on a legal challenge to the vaccine mandate that the Biden administration has issued for businesses with more than 100 employees, and for health care workers.
Carrie Matthews of Baker City, who supports the “constitutional county” resolution, told commissioners that by approving the resolution the county has the power to refuse to comply with mandates, including, in reference to masks and vaccines, “what to wear and what to ingest into our bodies.”
“What’s happening right now is not working,” Matthews said. “It’s going to get worse.”
See more from the Jan. 12 work session in the Saturday, Jan. 15 issue of the Baker City Herald.
