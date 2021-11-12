Baker County Commissioners on Wednesday, Nov. 10 had their second discussion of the year regarding the effort to add most of Eastern Oregon, including Baker County, to Idaho.
Commissioners met with Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border and leader of the Greater Idaho movement.
McCarter told commissioners that the proposal is not about counties seceding from Oregon but “to start looking into the process of how it would work with their particular counties if they were to become part of the state of Idaho.”
“Our concern has been that most of Oregon’s leadership and it seems the legislature is dealing with issues out of Northwest Oregon and the urban side of our state and the lack of input from our state representatives and state senators or the fact that they’re just not listening to us,” McCarter, 74, said.
He said he has lived in Oregon his entire life except his service during the Vietnam War.
“This movement is a movement to try to maintain our traditional values of faith, family, freedom, independence, and self-sufficiency,” McCarter told commissioners. “And not be over governed or lorded over by the government.”
He described Move Oregon’s Border as a grassroots movement of rural Oregonians, with no corporate support.
In the May 2021 election, Baker County voters, with about 56.5% in favor, approved a measure that requires commissioners to meet at least three times per year to discuss the Greater Idaho proposal. Commissioners had their first such discussion on July 14.
The measure doesn’t require the commissioners to take any action.
McCarter noted that last week Harney County voters passed a similar measure, with 63% support.
He said seven other counties have passed similar measures supporting the concept.
He said he is working with residents in Morrow, Josephine and Curry counties to put the issue on the ballot there as well.
McCarter said state Sen. Lynn Findley, the Vale Republican whose district includes Baker County, has endorsed the concept and would like county commissioners to write a letter to him.
“What we are asking the counties to do is not for you to speak out and say ‘we are in favor of this’ or ‘we’re against this’ or anything else, but a letter to Senator Findley saying basically ‘the people of our county have voted in favor of this issue and we would like you to take it to the state legislature,’ ” McCarter said.
McCarter said his other goal is to have the Idaho and Oregon legislatures begin discussing the issue.
He noted that actually moving state borders would require approval from both state legislatures and from Congress.
“It’s a complicated process that requires both legislatures to come into an agreement to form a compact and then it goes to the US Congress for approval,” McCarter said. “We believe that it would be passed in the US Congress because it’s not really changing the makeup; it’s not adding any more senators, it might be shifting one US representative which would be representative Bentz to an Idaho representative position.”
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey asked which Oregon counties have passed measures related to the Greater Idaho proposal.
McCarter said voters in Union and Jefferson counties approved measures in November 2020, followed by five counties — Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman — in May 2021.
Harney County became the eighth county with its measure last week.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols told McCarter that he has spoken with people in Idaho who oppose their state adding more than a dozen Oregon counties.
“I’ve also talked to some people that moved away from Idaho to Oregon because they like the building codes better,” Nichols said. “Idaho’s building codes are much more lax than Oregon’s are.”
He said he’s heard complaints about how the less stringent codes mean house buyers need to be “very careful.”
“Those kind of issues are going to take a tremendous amount of discussion between two states,” Nichols said. “And all that stuff I think is really good to ferret out so all of the people know what they are getting into if they go down that path.”
Other business
• Commissioners approved an agreement with Elkhorn Taxi to use state transportation money to subsidize the cost of taxi rides to and from work for local residents.
“A person would get a punch card, pay two dollars, we pick up the rest as part of the grant to help people that can’t get to work, get there. It’s been very successful so far,” said Doni Bruland, who works for the county.
• Commissioners approved the upgrading of electrical service to RV camping sites at the county’s Hewitt Park near Richland. Workers will install new electric connections with 50-, 30- and 20-amp circuits.
The county will also install water lines to bring drinking water from Richland to Hewitt Park, which is on the shore of Brownlee Reservoir.
