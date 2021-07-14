Baker County Commissioners had a discussion Wednesday, July 14 with Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border and the chief proponent of a proposal to add most of Eastern Oregon, including Baker County, to Idaho.
In the May election, Baker County voters, with about 57.5% in favor, approved a measure that requires commissioners to meet at least three times per year to discuss the Greater Idaho proposal.
McCarter told commissioners Wednesday that the process, which he initiated in January 2020, is in its early stages. Voters in Union and Jefferson counties approved similar measures in November 2020. Five others — Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman — followed suit in May.
“I think all of us know that most rural Oregonians are very frustrated with Oregon’s leadership and the Oregon legislature not listening to our state senators or our representatives about our issues,” McCarter said. “Move Oregon’s Border is legislatively not involved in this process. However, we want to help in any way possible to accomplish the goal.”
Before state borders could actually be moved, legislatures in both Oregon and Idaho would have to endorse the change, as would Congress.
McCarter encouraged people who support the proposal to tell their state representatives.
He noted that among the five counties that approved measures in May, 62% of voters were in favor.
McCarter also suggested that Baker County commissioners meet with commissioners in the other counties to discuss the issue.
He said he’s working with officials from 10 other counties to put the matter to voters.
Bob Pierce of Baker City asked the commissioners for their opinions on the proposal.
“Our opinions to me don’t matter as much as that we try to serve the public and they tell us what their opinions are. That’s our goal,” Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said.
McCarter said four Idaho state representatives attended a rally earlier this month in Boise, speaking in favor of further discussion on the idea.
“That’s the first step, is discussions between Idaho and Oregon,” McCarter said.
Pierce referenced a recent poll of about 1,400 Oregonians that found about 38% said they believe Oregon should be able to join Idaho, with voter approval.
“It sounded like most of them came from Willamette Valley,” Pierce said. “Well, that’s hardly a fair assessment to us.”
That survey found that 44% of respondents who live outside Portland and the Willamette Valley support counties being able to join Idaho, with voter approval, while 37% of residents in the Portland area support that.
“In the very beginning, people kind of doubted it a lot,” McCarter said. “They looked at Move Oregon’s Border as some crazy people in central Oregon coming up with some cockeyed idea and wanting to do this and that. But as we move on, I’m hearing more and more from people that this is a possibility. This could happen.
“Yes, it’s a big mountain to climb, but we’re willing to try it,” he said.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols said residents in Eastern Oregon historically have done a very poor job of educating westside residents about the issues unique to this part of Oregon.
“That’s one of our biggest hurdles is educating the public across Oregon as well as Idaho, too, if we’re going to go down this path,” Nichols said.
