Baker County commissioners have finalized the purchase of a 70-acre parcel in north Baker City.
Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday, Dec. 21, their final meeting of 2022, to buy the property from the Ward family. The land is bordered on the north by Hughes Lane, on the east and south by the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, and on the west by the Baker Sports Complex.
Commissioners initially discussed acquiring the property in June of this year. In August they approved a $1.45 million, five-year, no-interest lease-purchase agreement for the land. Wednesday’s motion was for $1,377,500 plus closing costs.
“This has been ongoing for us for the Wards property because of the funding source from the federal government,” commission chairman Bill Harvey said. “We had the opportunity to go ahead and exercise our option to purchase outright the remainder of the balance for the property.”
Harvey was referring to $6.5 million the county will receive in federal COVID-19 aid over the next two years.
Commissioners also approved a lease agreement allowing the Wards to raise a mint crop on the property in 2023.
Commissioners haven’t decided how to use the property.
Tyler Brown, a member of the Baker County Economic Development Council, which recommended the county acquire the property, said in early June that council members had discussed multiple possible uses for parts of the property, including an indoor sports facility that could potentially ease the pressure on Baker High School’s gym during the Class 1A state basketball tournaments and host other, new sports tournaments, as well as additional parking.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols had previously broached the possibility of using the property as a new location for the Baker County Fairgrounds.
Two commissioners bid farewell
Wednesday was the final meeting for Harvey and for Commissioner Mark Bennett. Both are retiring, having chosen not to seek reelection in November.
Harvey, who is finishing his second four-year term as the only full-time commissioner, emphasized how much he has enjoyed serving county residents.
“A great joy that I will take with me the rest of my life,” Harvey said.
Bennett has an even longer tenure with the county, having worked as planning director and emergency director prior to being appointed as a part-time commissioner in 2013. He was subsequently elected to four-year terms in 2014 and 2018.
“As of January 1, I’ll have been a county employee for 30 years exactly,” Bennett said.
He said he appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Baker County and thanked all of the employees for all they have done during his tenure.
Harvey announced that the courthouse and county offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and on Monday, Jan. 2.
In other business, commissioners approved the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe for the Parole and Probation Department. The cost is $50,564.26.
Lt. Ryan Downing said the department had set aside money for a new vehicle.
“This vehicle will be used for transport — going to training, with substance abuse and mental health we’re finding that we’re going outside of Baker County, getting people into treatment,” Downing said.
Commissioners also agreed to hire a citizen to handle administrative services in Unity through June 30, 2023. Unity, which has a population of about 70, has not had a city council for more than a decade, during which commissioners have served in that administrative role.
