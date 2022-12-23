Hughes Lane land purchase

Baker County is using some of its $6.5 million in federal COVID-19 aid to buy this 70-acre property south of Hughes Lane, between the Baker Sports Complex and the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald, File

Baker County commissioners have finalized the purchase of a 70-acre parcel in north Baker City.

Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday, Dec. 21, their final meeting of 2022, to buy the property from the Ward family. The land is bordered on the north by Hughes Lane, on the east and south by the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, and on the west by the Baker Sports Complex.

