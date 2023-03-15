The Baker County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously during a special meeting March 8 to hire workplace investigator Lori Watson.
Commissioners discussed the matter during an executive session, which was closed to the public.
They then convened in public session and voted to hire Watson. Commissioners didn’t discuss the purpose of the investigation, or what had prompted it, during the public session. Oregon law allows public boards to discuss certain topics during executive sessions, although the law precludes them from taking any action during those sessions.
The exemption the commissioners cited for the March 8 executive session was “to consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing.”
In other business during the meeting, commissioners heard a presentation from Tekniam, a wireless internet service that supplies wifi to remote areas.
Tekniam CEO Andrew Heaton and Kevin Griffith, a company representative, said first responders and law enforcement could take a device anywhere in the county and connect to a satellite for internet access and improved cell service.
“It gives them an ability to communicate, set it up, plug it in, they can plug it in the back of any vehicle or power outlet,” Heaton said.
The wireless devices are rechargeable, with a charge that can last a day or two.
Commissioners didn’t make any decision about whether to buy equipment from the company.
Commissioners did agree to buy GPS tracking units that will be attached to sage grouse, allowing a local group to track the birds’ movements.
In 2019 the county received a $6.1 million, six-year grant through the Lottery-funded Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board to pay for projects designed to preserve sage grouse in the county and to improve habitat for the chicken-size birds.
Sage grouse have been a candidate for federal protection under the Endangered Species Act for the past two decades or so, but the birds have not been officially listed.
