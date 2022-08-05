Baker County commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 3 unanimously approved a $1.45 million lease-purchase agreement for a 70-acre property they decided to try to buy about two months ago.
The land in north Baker City is currently a mint field owned by the Ward family.
The property is just south of Hughes Lane. It’s bordered on the east and south by the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, and on the west by the Baker Sports Complex.
On Wednesday commissioners agreed to a deal with the legal owners, Kathy Lorene Ward and Harold Walter Crawford II, trustees of the Crawford-Ward Family Revocable Living Trust.
The county will make annual payments of $72,500 over five years that will go toward the $1.45 million total price. After five years, the county could exercise its option to buy the property by paying the balance of $1,087,500. There will be no interest charged, so the full amount of the lease payments will reduce the purchase balance.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said the county will not use general fund dollars for the lease payments. The county will use lodging tax revenue for the lease payments, Commissioner Bruce Nichols said.
Harvey said Wednesday that the county will apply for grants to cover the $1,087,500 purchase cost.
Commissioners haven’t decided how they’ll use the property.
Tyler Brown, a member of the Baker County Economic Development Council, which recommended the county acquire the property, said in early June that council members had discussed multiple possible uses for parts of the property, including an indoor sports facility that could potentially ease the pressure on Baker High School’s gym during the Class 1A state basketball tournaments and host other, new sports tournaments, as well as additional parking.
Nichols said on Friday morning, Aug. 5, that he voted for the lease-purchase agreement although he has concerns about the county’s ability to raise the slightly more than a million dollars needed to exercise the purchase option.
“We better go after those grants quickly,” Nichols said.
He said the county could potentially exercise its purchase option any time after two years and before the five-year lease period ends, but that would require an even larger one-time cash payment.
Nichols said the deal should give the county an advantage in applying for grants, since the lease-purchase contract guarantees the county the right to buy the property.
“We have that land tied up for five years,” he said. “We’re in good shape there.”
Nichols, who said in early June that acquiring the property is “an excellent opportunity” for the county, said he believes one of the better uses for the parcel is a new location for the Baker County Fairgrounds.
Commissioners said the county will conduct an economic development needs assessment for the community and ways in which the 70-acre property could be used to help meet those needs.
Money for the annual lease payments will come from the county’s 7% tax that guests at motels, bed and breakfasts, vacation rental homes and other lodging facilities pay.
The lodging tax budget has a $400,000 reserve for economic development projects.
The county’s lodging tax revenue has risen substantially over the past two years after dipping to its lowest level in several years during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.
In April 2020, when many businesses were closed, lodging tax revenue was $8,360, the lowest monthly total in more than 15 years.
The total tax collections for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2020, was $408,776. That was the lowest annual total since 2013-14, when revenue was $404,462.
Lodging tax collections rose during the 2020-21 fiscal year to $537,860 — a nearly 32% increase.
Revenue continued to rise during the fiscal year that ended June 30, and that year’s revenue likely will be the highest since at least 2003-4. For the first eight months of that fiscal year, revenue was up by 58% compared with the previous year — $508,337 compared with $320,871.
Other business• Also on Wednesday, commissioners unanimously approved the second reading of Ordinance 2022-04, an ordinance declaring a ban on psilocybin product manufacturers and psilocybin service center operators within unincorporated Baker County.
County voters will have the final say, in the Nov. 8 election, whether to ban businesses related to psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in “magic mushrooms.”
Baker City will have the same measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.
County Counsel Kim Mosier said she included a yes or no statement in the ballot title for the county’s measure after seeing the potential for confusion.
“Approval of this measure creates a ban and just to make it really clear that folks need to vote ‘yes’ if they want to approve a ban on psilocybin,” said Mosier.
• unanimously approved the renewal of the professional services agreement with Korey Ham for jail medical services.
• unanimously approved the purchase of a Toyota RAV4 for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office for $31,498.65.
• unanimously approved the renewal of the professional services agreement with Monte Anderson P.A. for mid-level services at the School Based Health Center.
