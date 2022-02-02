Baker County Commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday, Feb. 2, to approve a resolution opposing the River Democracy Act, a bill in Congress that would add about 163 miles of streams in the county to the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act list.
Oregons two U.S. senators, Democrats Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, introduced the River Democracy Act exactly one year ago, on Feb. 2, 2021.
The resolution notes that the bill, which is pending in Congress and has not been voted on, would nearly triple the river mileage in Baker County under the WIld and Scenic Rivers Act.
The county has 57 miles of such streams now, including reaches of Eagle Creek in the southern Wallowas, the lower Powder River between Thief Valley Dam and Keating Valley, the North Powder River on the east side of the Elkhorns, and the North Fork of the Malheur River in the county’s southwest corner.
“A resolution is a statement of belief in essence, it’s how we feel about something,” Baker County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said. “It is not an ordinance, like a local law. So, resolutions don’t have any, let’s use the term, teeth in it to enforce something. It’s basically a statement of our position on something.”
Commissioners have previously submitted letters tot he senators raising concerns about the River Democracy Act.
Commissioners in three of the counties bordering Baker — Wallowa, Union and Grant — have also formally objected to the River Democracy Act.
The resolution that Harvey and commissioners Mark Bennett and Bruce Nichols approved on Wednesday, Feb. 2, cites several of the same complaints that their colleagues in other counties have mentioned with regard to the River Democracy Act.
These include the lack of detailed maps.
“We’ve asked for two years for maps for this to delegate where these sections of rivers are being proposed in Baker County and all across Oregon,” Harvey said.
He said the purported length of some of the Baker County stream reaches in the River Democracy Act overstates the actual distance.
Killamacue Creek, for instance, a tributary of Rock Creek on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains, is listed as 4 miles in the Act.
Harvey contends the stream is less than 2 miles long.
He had similar complaints about two other streams in the Elkhorns — Rock Creek and the North Fork of Rock Creek.
“These are the issues that we keep bringing up and we don’t get responses,” Harvey said.
The resolution also states that segments of some of the streams on the list are intermittent, and don’t have water year round.
“Others can be stepped across without getting wet feet,” the Baker County resolution states. “None of these proposed river and streams went through any screening or evaluation process required under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act (1968), rather the list was developed by the Senators surveying the public to nominate their favorite stream.”
Wyden and Merkley have touted the public involvement in creating the River Democracy Act, noting that they received more than 15,000 nominations from 2,500 Oregonians.
Baker County’s resolution contends that the River Democracy Act would harm the county’s economy.
“Use of the Wilderness Act and Wild and Scenic Rivers Act or other protected designations has resulted in an increased burden on local Baker county communities, including adverse impacts on grazing allotments, mining, and forestry, loss of tax revenues and increased costs to operate local government,” the resolution states. “The River Democracy Act, if implemented, is likely to cause significant harm to economy of Baker County and injure the County’s businesses and its citizens by depriving them of access to public lands, rivers, streams, and preventing the productive use of their resources.”
“This is not workable,” Harvey said. “That is why I came to writing a resolution in defense against the River Democracy Act.”
Bennett said commissioners have talked to a variety of county residents about the Act.
“We talked to the irrigation districts, it’s a concern to everybody,” Bennett said.
Nichols said Congressman Cliff Bentz, the Republican whose district includes Baker County, asked his opinion on the bill.
Nichols said he responded to Bentz with a single sentence.
“This bill, as it is written, should not ever see the light of day.”
“That’s how strongly I feel that this bill is not good for Baker County, it is also not good for Oregon. Period,” Nichols said.
County commissioners aren’t the only elected officials who have objected to the River Democracy Act.
Bentz expressed his opposition to the bill during a floor speech in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11.
Bentz noted — as does Baker County’s resolution — that the River Democracy Act would designate protective corridors along streams that are a mile wide, twice the usual width.
Wanda Ballard of Baker City told commissioners to continue to oppose the River Democracy Act.
“I hope the resolve stays firm,” Ballard said.
In response to complaints from Bentz, county commissioners and others that the River Democracy Act would severely restrict what can be done in protected corridors, said the Act would not affect private property within the corridors, nor would it prohibit logging and other work on public land designed to reduce the risk of wildfire.
Wyden said the bill would require land management agencies such as the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to assess wildfire risks in each wild and scenic river corridor.
Wyden’s website includes a list of testimonials from elected officials, business owners and residents in Oregon who support the bill.
The list includes Mike Higgins, a farmer and retired science teacher from Halfway, who wrote: “As a fifth-generation eastern Oregonian I’m a strong supporter of Oregon’s clean wild rivers. I applaud Senator Wyden for his leadership and vision in thinking about protecting our clean drinking water sources and the lifeblood of our wildlands as wild and scenic rivers. This is a gift to our children and their children for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.