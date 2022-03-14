The Baker County Board of Commissioners is slated to resume its discussion of a request from a local group to adopt a resolution designating Baker as a “constitutional county.”
Commissioners, who have talked about the proposal from Baker County United during multiple meetings since December 2021, have added the resolution to the agenda for their Wednesday, March 16, meeting at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St.
The resolution is on the agenda for 9:30 a.m.
Baker County United, which was formed in the fall of 2021, has urged commissioners to adopt the resolution. Proponents say it would help protect the county and its residents against what they consider unconstitutional mandates from the state, including the executive orders that Gov. Kate Brown enacted during the pandemic requiring face masks in public indoor spaces and vaccinations for some employees.
The mask mandate ended March 11, and Brown has also ended the vaccination requirement.
Jake Brown of Halfway, representing Baker County United, told commissioners on Dec. 15 that “we are merely asking you commissioners to double down on the liberty that we already are afforded in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.”
The proposed resolution states, among other things, that “all actions by the federal government and its agents will conform strictly and implicitly with the principles expressed within the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.”
After discussing the resolution Dec. 15, commissioners scheduled a work session on Jan. 12 at the Baker County Events Center to solicit comments from the public about the proposal.
More than 40 people attended that meeting, and several encouraged commissioners to approve the resolution.
Commissioners did not take any action then.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said he did not support the mandates that Brown had enacted through executive order.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols, although he has expressed concerns about the mandates, said during the Jan. 12 meeting that executive orders from the governor’s office have the force and effect of law until the legislature changes that authority or until the courts declare such orders illegal and unconstitutional.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.