The Baker County Board of Commissioners will meet in a work session Wednesday, Jan. 12, to continue a discussion about a proposed “constitutional county” resolution that a local group is urging commissioners to approve.
That discussion is scheduled for noon at the Baker County Events Center, 2600 East St. This is the former armory at the fairgrounds north of Campbell Street.
Commissioners scheduled the session after hearing from proponents of the constitutional county resolution during a Dec. 15 meeting.
The work session will also include a discussion about a request from a resident in the Pine Creek area northwest of Baker City to enact a no-shooting zone in that area after his home was twice hit by stray bullets.
Ted Davis made the request during commissioners’ Nov. 3, 2021, meeting.
Prior to the work session, commissioners will convene at 11:30 a.m. at the Events Center for a special session with two items on the agenda — approving an application for a grant to support transportation for veterans to health care appointments, and a review of the county’s nuisance ordinance.
‘Constitutional county’ resolution
A group called Baker County United is promoting the “constitutional county” resolution, which states, among other things, that “all actions by the federal government and its agents will conform strictly and implicitly with the principles expressed within the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.”
Jake Brown of Halfway, representing Baker County United, told commissioners Dec. 15 that “we are merely asking you commissioners to double down on the liberty that we already are afforded in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.”
About 30 people attended the Dec. 15 meeting, some of them standing in the relatively small room at the Courthouse where commissioners usually meet.
Only a couple of those attending were wearing masks.
Baker City resident Gary Dielman, who was wearing a mask, complained that the county was violating Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order requiring people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, including the Courthouse.
Signs referencing that requirement are posted outside the Courthouse.
The public notice for the Jan. 12 meeting at the Event Center, which is a much larger space, notes that: “Oregon Administrative Rule (OAR 333-019-1025, Masking requirements for indoor spaces) states that individuals five years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask, face covering or face shield when in an indoor space. All individuals in attendance at meetings under the control of Baker County are expected to comply with this rule, unless actively eating, drinking, speaking or presenting in the meeting. Baker County will make reasonable accommodation in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, ORS 659.850 and other applicable provisions of Oregon law. OAR 333-019-1025(4)-(7). Face coverings continue to be required in County buildings.”
The notice also includes a link to the live stream of the meeting, www.bakercounty.org/online/meetings.html.
