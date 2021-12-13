A Baker County organization is urging county commissioners to pass a resolution stating that “all actions by the federal government and its agents will conform strictly and implicitly with the principles expressed within the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.”
The proposed resolution, which also prohibits the use “of vaccine passports by any Baker County office, board or agent,” was submitted by Baker County United.
Early this fall, Baker County United distributed fliers urging county residents to oppose Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers by refusing to pay their property taxes and instead setting the money aside.
The agenda for county commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St., includes, at around 10 a.m., a proposed resolution from Baker County United, represented by Carrie Matthews and Jake Brown.
The agenda item also lists Bert Ramos, manager for Lander County, Nevada, and Art Clark, a commissioner from that county.
Ramos also is slated to speak during a meeting this evening, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Sunridge Inn conference room in Baker City.
The reference to “vaccine passports” is the new digital vaccine card that the Oregon Health Authority is developing. The purpose is to give residents a way to store their vaccination status on their phone.
In a recent letter to commissioners, Curtis Martin, a North Powder area rancher and member of Baker County United, wrote that the Tuesday meeting with Ramos involves the idea of declaring Baker County a “constitutional county.”
The resolution that commissioners will consider states that “the following abuses will not be allowed or tolerated within Baker County,” including:
• “Orders restricting citizens from the free exercise of their religion or the right to freely assemble as guaranteed in the 1st Amendment.”
• “Orders depriving its citizens of life, liberty or property, without the “due process of law” as guaranteed in the 5th Amendment.”
• “Registration of personal firearms under any circumstances as guaranteed under the 2nd Amendment nor the confiscation of firearms without probable cause, due process, and constitutionally compliant warrants issued by a local or state jurisdiction.”
The resolution also lists several other issues addressed in the Bill of Rights.
The proposed resolution also states that “the Baker County Commissioners proudly join the Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association and that the undersigned commissioners do hereby denounce any acts or agencies that promote the aforementioned practices. All actions by the federal government and its agents will conform strictly and implicitly with the principles expressed within the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.”
The resolution concludes: “There is no greater obligation or responsibility of any government officer than to protect the rights of the people. Thus, any conduct contrary to the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, or the Bill of Rights will be dealt with as criminal activity.”
Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting:
• Visitor services agreement with Baker County Unlimited (Baker County Chamber of Commerce).
• HVAC system for trailer at Hewitt Park.
• Professional services agreement with Arros Electric for upgrades at Hewitt Park.
• Adopting county policy for public records and travel.
• Public hearing adopting 2022 county fee schedule.
• Order authorizing sale of property near East Pine Creek, with the proceeds going to the county parks department.
