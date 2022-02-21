Some Baker schools will have slightly amended schedules over the next three school years to accommodate construction projects made possible by voter approval of a $4 million bond measure in the May 2021 election.
The Baker 5J School Board on Thursday, Feb. 17, approved several changes to the calendar for the current school year and for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 calendars.
The alterations will give school staff time to pack and unpack their rooms before and after construction.
“We are thankful for a Board that recognized the need for staff to have some dedicated time to prepare for construction in their schools and to prepare for students to return to the space when construction is completed,” 5J Superintendent Mark Witty said in a press release. “This will ease some potential anxiety and ensure that our students have the best learning environments possible during a construction phase.”
The district will meet state requirements for total classroom hours for all schools.
The one school affected in the current year is Brooklyn Primary, which houses students from first grade through third grade.
June 6, 2022, will be the last day of classes for Brooklyn students, two days earlier than for other district schools.
For the 2022-23 school year, the Baker Early Learning Center (in the former North Baker School), Haines Elementary and South Baker Intermediate will have two fewer classroom days than other district schools.
All schools will start the 2022-23 school year on Sept. 6, 2022, one week later than previously planned. All schools will begin the 2022-23 winter break on Dec. 21, 2022, two days later than previously planned, because staff generally preferred to lose two days of winter break rather than two days of summer break, to accommodate the later start to the school year, according to the district press release.
For the 2022-23 school year, the last day of school for students at the Baker Early Learning Center, Haines Elementary, and South Baker Intermediate will be June 6, 2023, while the last day of school for students at the other district schools will be June 8, 2023.
All schools will begin the 2023-24 school year on Sept. 5, 2023, and end on June 6, 2024. Winter break will begin for everyone on Dec. 20, 2023, two days later than usual.
The district added the $4 million from the bond measure — the first district voters had approved since 1948 — with a $4 million state grant and $4 million from the district’s capital budget.
The district will use the money to build an estimated 5,000-square-foot cafeteria/kitchen/multipurpose building on the Baker Middle School campus, and replace the leak-prone roof at South Baker.
A public open house to review the proposed design for the BMS building is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at the school, Fourth Street and Washington Avenue. COVID protocols, including face coverings, will be followed.
Other projects include:
• Replacing heating, cooling and ventilation systems in all district schools — Baker High School (main gym, small gym and auditorium), Baker Middle School, South Baker, Brooklyn, Haines, Keating and Baker Early Learning Center (formerly North Baker).
• Upgrading security and access control at all schools, including improved security cameras, fire alarms and public address systems, as well as key card systems and door sensors to control access. The district will also create secure entry vestibules at Brooklyn and South Baker.
More information about the bond projects is available at www.bakersdbond.org/.
