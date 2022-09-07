A Baker City man scheduled to stand trial this fall for allegedly failing to do construction work after taking money from clients was arrested Monday, Sept. 5 for working as a contractor, in violation of a release agreement he signed in July 2021.

Kenneth Edward Hackett, 52, was arrested and lodged in the Baker County Jail.

