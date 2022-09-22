A Baker City man pleaded guilty Thursday morning, Sept. 22 to four criminal counts, including aggravated first-degree theft, for failing to do construction work after taking money from several local clients.
Kenneth Edward Hackett, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated first-degree theft, a Class B felony, and two counts of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, in Baker County Circuit Court.
Judge Matt Shirtcliff sentenced Hackett to 60 days in the county jail and three years probation, according to court records.
Hackett was also ordered to pay a total of $66,390 in restitution to seven people.
“Getting restitution for the victims was a big thing,” Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter said.
If Hackett doesn’t pay the restitution, he could potentially have his probation revoked and be sentenced to 54 months in state prison, Baxter said.
Three other counts, two of aggravated first-degree theft and one of first-degree theft, were dismissed in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.
A charge can be elevated from first-degree theft to aggravated first-degree theft if the amount of a contract is $10,000 or more, or if the victim is 65 or older.
Hackett had been scheduled to go to trial on the seven charges on Oct. 10.
According to the Oregon Contractor Construction Board, Hackett has never been a licensed contractor in Oregon.
The agency fined Hackett five times between 2009 and 2021 for working without a license, said Leslie Culpepper, communications and education manager for the Contractor Construction Board.
Hackett was originally charged in July 2021.
He has been in the Baker County Jail since Sept. 5, 2022, when he was arrested for violating the terms of a 2021 release agreement.
That agreement stated that Hackett would not do any “contracting type work for compensation.”
According to an affidavit from Michael Spaulding, the chief deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case, a local resident told police that he had paid Hackett for contracting work. Spaulding also wrote that Hackett had admitted working for the man.
