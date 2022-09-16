2022_09_14-17.35.14.800-CDT.jpeg

Firefighters mop up a hot spot on the Double Mountain fire in Wallowa County on Sept. 13, 2022.

 Chris Stankis/Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team

Cooler weather, along with heavy rain in places, continues to keep Oregon’s biggest wildfire, and a trio of other lighting-caused blazes in Wallowa County, from growing much.

The Double Creek fire, which started Aug. 30 and has burned about 157,000 acres, making it the largest in Oregon this year, burned moderately in timber on the north side on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to an update from the management team overseeing firefighting efforts.

