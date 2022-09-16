Cooler weather, along with heavy rain in places, continues to keep Oregon’s biggest wildfire, and a trio of other lighting-caused blazes in Wallowa County, from growing much.
The Double Creek fire, which started Aug. 30 and has burned about 157,000 acres, making it the largest in Oregon this year, burned moderately in timber on the north side on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to an update from the management team overseeing firefighting efforts.
Crews continued to strengthen lines around a separate fire west of the Imnaha River. Firefighters are building control lines along Horse and Lightning creeks to protect private land.
Rain fell on the Double Creek fire on Thursday, although amounts were generally less than a quarter inch.
Eagle Cap Wilderness fires
Double Creek is a “full suppression” fire, meaning crews are striving to douse the blaze as soon as possible.
Fire officials are taking a different approach with three blazes burning since Aug. 22 in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Those are “managed” fires.
The goal, under a Wallowa-Whitman National Forest policy in place for about 30 years, is to allow lightning fires to play their natural role, including reducing fuel loading, in the wilderness so long as they don’t threaten public safety or private property.
Crews have at times fought the fires, including using helicopters to drop water and building some control lines, to confine the fires to certain areas.
But generally fire officials have been monitoring the fires.
The largest, Sturgill, at 20,075 acres, is on the east side of the Minam River, in the northwest part of the Eagle Cap, which is Oregon’s biggest wilderness at 365,000 acres.
There was minimal burning on the fire Thursday, and crews will be monitoring the fire from the air. Firefighters are also still thinning the forest along the Lostine River Road, east of the fire, and on the Bear Creek Road, to the north, to help protect those areas if the fire grows as it did during hotter, windier weather in late August and early September.
Rainfall in the fire area on Thursday ranged from a trace to almost half an inch.
The Nebo fire, about 20 miles away at the eastern end of the wilderness, has burned 12,588 acres. Almost half an inch of rain fell on the fire Thursday.
The third wilderness fire, Goat Mountain 2, has burned 536 acres and is near the Sturgill fire. The Goat Mountain 2 fire has had miminal burning recently.
Both the Sturgill and Nebo fires are bigger than the previously largest managed fire in the wilderness, the 5,500-acre Granite Gulch fire in 2019.
