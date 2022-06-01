Water and mosquitoes can be a combustible combination, and this spring has been a decidedly damp one in Baker County.
But the other element in the equation — temperature — has not been favorable for the bloodsucking bugs, said Matt Hutchinson, who manages the local tax-funded district tasked with controlling mosquitoes.
Although there’s plenty of standing water around for mosquito eggs to hatch in and grow into larvae, the chilly temperatures that have prevailed for most of April and May have slowed the insects’ progression into biting (in the case of females) adults.
“Mosquito production was a lot lower when it’s cold like that,” said Hutchinson, who oversees the Baker Valley Vector Control District.
The 200,000-acre district includes most of Baker, Bowen and Keating valleys.
The average high temperature during May was almost 6 degrees below average at the Baker City Airport.
April’s average high was nearly 7 degrees cooler than average.
The chilly spring has kept standing water, whether from rainfall or from flood irrigation, relatively cool.
The warmer the water, the faster mosquitoes move through their larval stages, Hutchinson said.
Floodwater mosquitoes, which make up the bulk of the bugs locally early in the season, laid their eggs last fall.
Conditions changed rapidly starting in early April, transitioning from an unusually dry start to the year, Hutchinson said.
“It’s been an interesting spring,” he said.
Hutchinson and his seasonal staff spend most of their time during the spring applying products that kill mosquito larvae — a process known, appropriately, as larviciding.
The goal, Hutchinson said, is to minimize the population of adult mosquitoes, since they cause all the itchy problems in the district.
With several relatively warm days during the second half of May — of the five days during the month that topped 70 degrees, four happened in the second half, including a monthly maximum of 84 on the 26th — the workload increased.
“We’ve been pretty busy with the larviciding the last couple weeks,” Hutchinson said. “The adult numbers have been low, but we’re starting to notice a few with the warmer weather.”
Although the soggy spring has increased the amount of submerged acreage in the district, Hutchinson said the ongoing drought, with irrigation water likely to be in short supply, could result in a moderate mosquito population this summer.
Mosquitoes can also breed in small water sources, including birdbaths, discarded tires and almost anything else that can hold water for sustained periods.
Hutchinson recommends residents check their property for such potential breeding spots.
Trapping and testing
In addition to controlling mosquito numbers, Hutchinson and his crew maintain a series of traps across the district — baited with carbon dioxide, the same gas we exhale, which is how the bugs find us.
Hutchinson collects mosquitoes from those traps regularly and sends the dead bugs to a testing laboratory at Oregon State University in Corvallis, where the mosquitoes are tested for West Nile virus.
Mosquitoes can transmit the virus to people through bites. West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Baker County every year in the past decade except 2018 and 2020.
In 2021, the virus was detected in 19 batches of mosquitoes trapped in the Baker Valley Vector Control District. One person and one horse were also infected, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Hutchinson said he didn’t have any information about the one human case.
Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms, according to the state health officials, but about 20% will have symptoms such as a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
In rare cases the virus can be fatal.
Although floodwater mosquitoes tend to be most numerous in the district early in the summer, a different species, the culex tarsalis, a permanent water mosquito, is much more likely to carry west Nile virus, Hutchinson said.
When adult mosquito numbers reach certain thresholds, based on public reports and trapping totals, Hutchinson can use both truck-mounted foggers and aircraft to spray a pesticide that kills adult mosquitoes.
More information about the Vector Control District is available at https://www.bvvcd.org/ or by calling 541-523-1151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.