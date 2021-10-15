The Baker City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 12 approved a resolution that expands the scope of the resolution councilors adopted in March 2020 proclaiming a local “public health, mental health and economic emergency” in the city due to the pandemic.
The revised resolution adds another type of emergency — “access to health care provider.”
That addition is related to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate that health care workers including emergency responders, school employees and volunteers, and many state workers be vaccinated or have an approved medical or religious exception if they’re to continue working.
The deadline for some workers, including health care and school workers, is Oct. 18.
The resolution councilors approved Tuesday states that the governor’s vaccine mandate has “destabilized the supply of healthcare providers” and that it “negatively impacts the financial stability of healthcare providers.”
In other business Tuesday, councilors:
• Awarded a contract for “cured in place” pipe work to Planned and Engineer Construction, Inc. (PEC) of Helena, Montana, which was the low bidder at $112,614.
This will be the 10th project in Baker City the company has done. The process involves lining existing wastewater mainlines with a material that extends the lifespan of the pipes.
• Scheduled a work session with the Baker City-County Planning Department for Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the city’s status as a “severely rent burdened city,” which means more than 25% of the population spends more than 50% of income on rent. A 2018 state law, House Bill 4006, requires such cities to have at least one public meeting to discuss the causes and consequences of the situation, barriers to reducing rent burdens and possible solutions, according to a memo to councilors from Holly Kerns, planning department director.
• Postponed reviewing applications from people interested in filling the one vacancy on the Council, created by Lynette Perry’s resignation in August due to health issues.
Councilors plan to invite applicants to attend the Oct. 26 meeting to be introduced and answer any questions from councilors.
Three people have submitted applications — Tom Hughes, Randy Daugherty and Koby Myer.
