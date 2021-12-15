The Baker City Council is again complete.
The Council reached its full complement of seven members Tuesday night, Dec. 14, when councilors voted 5-1 to appoint Dean Guyer.
The Council’s vacancy dates back almost four months, to August when Lynette Perry resigned due to health issues.
Councilor Shane Alderson cast the only dissenting vote on the motion to appoint Guyer.
Alderson said Wednesday morning that he wasn’t opposed to Guyer joining the Council, but that he doesn’t know Guyer. Alderson said he is acquainted with the two other people who had applied to fill the vacancy — Marvin Sundean and Ray Duman.
Duman was the city’s police chief until he retired June 30 of this year.
After his appointment, Guyer was sworn in and participated in the rest of Tuesday’s meeting.
The Council had tried to replace Perry at previous meetings, with candidates including Thomas Hughes and Randy Daugherty, but all motions failed on 3-3 votes, with Mayor Kerry McQuisten and councilors Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. in one group, and councilors Jason Spriet, Heather Sells and Alderson in the other.
Guyer is a longtime banker who retired Jan. 31, 2021, from Malheur Federal Credit Union in Ontario.
In his application for the councilor position, Guyer wrote that in Baker City he worked for several banks and credit unions, most of the moves resulting from mergers. The one exception is Old West Federal Credit Union, where he was a branch manager.
Guyer also has been a board member for several church organizations, president of a nonprofit housing board that built a 24-unit apartment for low- to moderate-income families, a member of the Historic Baker City committee for business recruitment, Baker City Planning Commission and Baker City Rotary Club, where he was a board member and past president. He also served on the St. Elizabeth Foundation board.
“I am a civic-minded person who wants to participate with other civic-minded individuals for the betterment of all Baker City residents,” Guyer wrote in his application. “I come from a family that has always been civically minded. Now that I am retired, I can devote the time and energy needed to be an active Councilor.”
In other business Tuesday, the Council scheduled a work session for Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. to talk about the homeless issue in the city.
Councilors want to meet with Baker County Commissioners, who recently proposed to open a temporary warming shelter this winter.
McQuisten also plans to add a discussion about the pharmacy crisis to the agenda for the Council’s next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.