The Baker City Council had an entertaining start to its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, when the Baker High School Chamber Choir performed two songs.
The 27 choir members sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” as well as “Emerald Stream,” composed by Seth Houston.
Mayor Beverly Calder, who invited the students to perform, said she excited to open the meeting with the performance.
“Beverly approached us about singing the Star-Spangled Banner at a meeting initially,” said Tanner Denne, choir teacher.
He said the second song, “Emerald Stream,” ties into having respect for Oregon’s wonderful natural environment. Tuesday, besides being Valentine’s Day, was Oregon’s birthday. The state was created on Feb. 14, 1859.
Denne said the BHS choir will also perform “Emerald Stream” during a performance with the La Grande High School Choir and members of the Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra on March 22.
The students were excited to perform for City Council, Denne said.
“They usually enjoy any opportunity to perform,” he said.
After hearing the students sing, the City Council moved into its agenda, approving a proposal to establish an award honoring a local hero, called the Brig and Eagle Citizen Hero Award.
City Manager Jonathan Cannon and Fire Chief David Blair will review nominees and submit their recommendations to city councilors for final approval.
Blair, during the council’s Nov. 22, 2022, meeting, proposed creating the award to honor residents who risk their life or serious injury on behalf of others.
Recipients of the award will receive a proclamation, a certificate, and a medallion during the a city council meeting.
Qualifications for this award include:
• The rescuer must be a civilian who knowingly and voluntarily risks death or serious physical injury to an extraordinary degree.
• The rescuer must have rescued or attempted the rescue of another person.
• The risk to be undertaken by the rescuer must be perceived by the rescuer and that perception cannot be diminished by outside factors.
• The act of heroism must have occurred in the Baker City limits or by a Baker City resident.
• The act must be brought to the attention of the City Council within two years of the date of its occurrence.
• The rescuer must not have intentionally or through negligence caused the situation threatening the victim.
• Those who bear vocational or other responsibility for the safety of the victim must have acted beyond the line of duty.
•There must be conclusive evidence to support the threat to the victim’s life, the risk undertaken by the rescuer, the rescuer’s degree of responsibility, and the act’s occurrence.
Pipe purchase
Councilors awarded a bid for $333,482 to Ferguson of Meridian, Idaho, for pipes and fittings for projects later this year.
That includes extending water and wastewater lines to serve the new gas station and convenience store Maverik plans to build starting this spring just east of Interstate 84 at the North Baker City exit. Maverik has already paid city fees for the utility extensions.
Vehicle purchase, repairs
Councilors approved a resolution transferring $87,540 from the equipment fund contingency to cover the cost of buying a new pickup truck for the public works department, and to rebuild the engine for a city dump truck.
The transfer includes $45,000 for the pickup, which will replace a 2002 Chevrolet with 174,000 miles. The city had intended to buy a new pickup during the previous fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2022, but the vehicle wasn’t available before then, according to a staff report.
The rebuilt engine for the dump truck will cost about $42,500, according to the staff report. The city bought the used truck for $32,000, understanding that the engine would need to be rebuilt. The estimated value of the truck, after the engine is rebuilt, will be about $80,000, according to the staff report. The rebuilt engine will extend the life of the dump truck “for years to come,” according to the staff report.
‘If I Were Mayor’ contest
Calder announced the city is participating in the Oregon Mayors Association contest, “If I Were Mayor.”
“It is three levels of competition,” Calder said.
A local winner at each level will compete in the state contest, which includes $100 for third place, $300 for second and $500 for first.
“Only small cities participate so the odds are good,” Calder said.
Fourth and fifth graders will draw a poster on the theme “If I Were Mayor.”
Students in grades six through eight will write an essay, poem or song, and high school students will create a video.
“It can be anything video,” Calder said. “They can do collaborations, because I’m all about collaborating. So, the choir could do something together.”
The closing date for all local submissions is March 17.
“When we pick our winners, we’re also going to have an event at Churchill School and everybody can come to Churchill School and you can watch the videos and listen to the spoken words and see all the posters,” Calder said.
Board/commission appointments
Councilors appointed members to several boards and commissions.
• Airport Commission: Adam Crowell, Thomas Van Diepen and Charles Tracy
•Planning Commission: Larisa Bogardus, Ken Rockwell and Matthew Reidy
• Public Arts: Ellie Lamb and Amanda Baker. There is a position still available.
• Public Works Advisory Committee: Samuel Roberts and Mary Apple
• Tree Board: Bob Parker and Brigid Musselman
• Budget Board: Robin Nudd, Garret Blankenship, Randy Daugherty and Loran Joseph.Golf Board: Lyle Kuchenbecker, Linda Taylor, Kade Rudi, Mark Ward.
• Historic District Design Review Commission: Ariel Reker, Carol Phillips and Mike Russell
• Parks and Recreation: Karla Macy, Miranda Diaz and Lisa Jacoby.
