BHS choir.jpg

The Baker High School Chamber Choir, directed by Tanner Denne, performed at the Baker City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at City Hall.

 Samantha O'Conner/Baker City Herald

The Baker City Council had an entertaining start to its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, when the Baker High School Chamber Choir performed two songs.

The 27 choir members sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” as well as “Emerald Stream,” composed by Seth Houston.

