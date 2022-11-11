The top four candidates in the Baker City Council election said they’re excited to work together with the three other councilors when the newly constituted group convenes for the first time in January 2023.

Based on preliminary, unofficial results from the Baker County Clerk’s office, Matthew Diaz, incumbents Dean Guyer and Johnny Waggoner Sr., and former councilor Beverly Calder will be elected. Mail ballots postmarked by election day, Nov. 8, will be counted if they arrive within seven calendar days of the election, County Clerk Stefanie Kirby said. Kirby said there’s no way to say how many ballots will arrive, but based on the May 2022 primary — the first election in which postmarked ballots were counted — the number won’t be large.

