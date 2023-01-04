Beverly Calder is Baker City’s new mayor.
Convening for the first time in 2023, the Baker City Council voted 4-2 on Tuesday night, Jan. 3 at city hall to appoint Calder, a newly elected councilor, as mayor.
Calder, as the fourth-place finisher in the Nov. 8 election, was elected to a two-year term, the same duration as her term as mayor.
Councilors voting for Calder, the only nominee, were Ray Duman, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Jason Spriet and Calder herself.
Councilors Matt Diaz and Dean Guyer voted no on the motion to appoint Calder.
“I want you to know that we are all going to work together to make this a really good year for Baker City,” said Calder, who served three terms on the council, the last ending in 2010.
She replaces Kerry McQuisten, who moved outside the city limits and is no longer eligible to serve as a councilor. McQuisten’s final meeting was Nov. 22.
After picking Calder, the council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Diaz as acting mayor, also for a two-year term. Diaz, who was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 8 election, will fill in if Calder is absent. He was elected in November to a four-year term as a councilor. In Baker City’s council-manager form of government, the mayor has no veto power and, other than signing documents, presiding over council meetings and enforcing council rules, has no additional authorities beyond those of other councilors.
Calder, 61, has lived in Baker City since 1993. She opened BELLA Main Street Market in 1997.
The city council remains one member short of its normal contingent of seven.
That’s due to the resignation of Shane Alderson, who started work this week as chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners following his election to that full-time position Nov. 8.
Baker City is accepting applications from people interested in replacing Alderson. Councilors will choose that person during a later meeting.
