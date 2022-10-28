The Baker City Council has approved the second of three readings of an ordinance rezoning a south Baker City property to make buildings converted into a single-family dwelling compliant with the city’s development code.
The council approved the second reading by a 4-1 vote on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Councilor Kenyon Damschen voted no, saying that using the building on Gayle and Leonard Gazley’s property at 569 Elm St. as a dwelling does not comply with the city code.
Councilor Dean Guyer, who said he has worked with the Gazleys in the past, recused himself from the discussion and vote.
Councilor Jason Spriet was absent Tuesday.
Councilors will consider the final reading, and passage, of the ordinance following another public hearing scheduled for the Nov. 8 meeting.
The Gazleys applied to rezone the property, which covers a little more than half an acre, from general industrial to general commercial.
A prior owner converted some buildings on the property to a dwelling without applying for approval from the city’s building or planning departments, according to city records.
The Gazleys are seeking to rezone the property to bring their property into compliance.
The property is bordered on the west by general commercial properties, on the north by residential-high density properties and on the east and south by general industrial properties.
Leonard Gazely, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said he and his wife started the process to make the property compliant, and he believes they had done everything that had been asked of them.
In their application, filed in late June, the Gazleys, who bought the property in 2014, wrote that the building in question has been used as a residence “for 18 years and has no adverse effects on Industrial or Commercial properties.”
The Baker City Planning Commission has reviewed the Gazleys’ application and recommends the city council approve the rezoning.
The planning commission also approved a conditional use permit for the buildings that are used as a dwelling.
The city council has the final say, however, on rezoning properties.
In a timeline regarding the property, Dawn Kitzmiller, the city’s building official, wrote that in 2019, the Gazleys built an awning to the front of the dwelling without obtaining a permit.
In December 2021, Kitzmiller sent the Gazleys a letter notifying them that the structures on their property are out of compliance with city codes.
Kitzmiller also wrote in her timeline that none of the buildings was inspected for compliance with residential building codes.
“While I have nothing against whatever decision is made with regard to the zoning of the land, and the permission to dwell on the land or not. ... I cannot guarantee that we can get those structures to meet the dwelling codes. If directed to do so, we will do our best to help,” Kitzmiller wrote.
Adjacent landowners, Anthony and Lisa Constantine and Kevin and Ruth Woodworth, all signed a letter to the Baker City/County Planning Department urging that the Gazleys’ request be denied and that the property remain industrial.
The Constantines and Woodworths both own businesses adjacent to the Gazleys’ property.
In the letter they wrote: “A residence between two business properties could potentially lead to conflicts with the existing businesses.”
Kevin Woodworth, speaking during the planning commission’s Sept. 21 meeting, said he’s concerned that complaints from a resident about adjacent businesses, such as dust or noise, could “shut down a business” as well as reduce the value of his property.
Woodworth told commissioners he’s not concerned about complaints from the Gazleys, but about potential conflicts with future owners of the property.
Leonard Gazley told councilors on Tuesday that he has read the letters from Kitzmiller and the adjacent property owners.
“There are so many untruths in those letters but I can’t dispute that to people,” Gazley said. “People are making letters and comments about me that I’ve never met before.”
In other business Tuesday, councilors:
• Learned that the city budget board, which consists of the seven city councilors and seven appointed members, will meet Nov. 9 to begin discussions about managing future budget shortfalls that City Manager Jonathan Cannon said are looming.
• Declared Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day to honor the men and women who act quickly when an emergency is at hand.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.