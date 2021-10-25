The Baker City Council might have another go at appointing someone to fill the one vacancy on the seven-member board.

The six current councilors will meet tonight, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.

The Council has been down to six members since August, when Lynette Perry resigned due to health issues.

During the Council’s Sept. 14 meeting, two candidates to replace Perry — Randy Daugherty and Thomas Hughes — each received three votes.

Councilors Shane Alderson, Jason Spriet and Heather Sells voted for Daugherty. Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. voted for Hughes.

During the Sept. 28 meeting, Alderson made a motion to appoint Daugherty. The motion failed, 3-3, with the six councilors divided the same as they had been two weeks earlier.

Now a third candidate has expressed interest — Koby Myer.

Councilors, who have already talked with Daugherty and Hughes, invited Myer to attend tonight’s meeting.

Councilors could potentially entertain motions to appoint one of the three candidates, or vote by ballot.

