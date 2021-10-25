Council could fill vacancy tonight Baker City Herald Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Baker City Council might have another go at appointing someone to fill the one vacancy on the seven-member board.The six current councilors will meet tonight, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.The Council has been down to six members since August, when Lynette Perry resigned due to health issues.During the Council’s Sept. 14 meeting, two candidates to replace Perry — Randy Daugherty and Thomas Hughes — each received three votes.Councilors Shane Alderson, Jason Spriet and Heather Sells voted for Daugherty. Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. voted for Hughes.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterDuring the Sept. 28 meeting, Alderson made a motion to appoint Daugherty. The motion failed, 3-3, with the six councilors divided the same as they had been two weeks earlier.Now a third candidate has expressed interest — Koby Myer.Councilors, who have already talked with Daugherty and Hughes, invited Myer to attend tonight’s meeting.Councilors could potentially entertain motions to appoint one of the three candidates, or vote by ballot. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
