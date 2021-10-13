The Baker City Council came to two deadlock votes Tuesday night, Oct. 12 as it considered a proposal from a citizens group to pursue a railroad quiet zone in town.
Two motions were made, and both failed with 3-3 votes, with the same trios of councilors at loggerheads.
The first motion was to put the quiet zone matter on the May 2022 primary election ballot. Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Joanna Dixon voted in favor.
Councilors Shane Alderson, Jason Spriet and Heather Sells voted against the motion.
The second motion was for the city to move ahead with the quiet zone application, as the citizens group, with support from more than 400 residents and more than 50 local businesses and organizations, requested. The group has said it would raise the money to make required safety improvements to public crossings, alleviating the need for the city to spend any money on the project.
The vote on the motion was divided the same way. This time the trio of Alderson, Spriet and Sells were in favor, and the threesome of McQuisten, Waggoner and Dixon were opposed.
There were no other motions, and the issue was not resolved Tuesday.
Peter Fargo, a representative from the group that is promoting a quiet zone — a designation both La Grande and Pendleton already have — wrote in a message to the Herald on Wednesday morning that “we would like to thank Councilors Shane Alderson, Heather Sells, and Jason Spriet for their moral leadership on Tuesday night. They put the safety of our kids and neighbors before politics. They supported a simple solution that will benefit everyone in our community — improving the safety of our railroad crossings, reducing harmful train horns, still allowing train engineers to use the horns when necessary, and continuing to having horns outside of town, so we can all enjoy them from a safe distance.”
Sells questioned the benefit of the city taking the matter to voters since the citizens group has offered to raise the money for crossing improvements.
McQuisten referenced the May 2002 election, when a measure asking city voters whether they supported a quiet zone — at a cost to the city estimated at $40,000 to $60,000 — failed by 82% to 18%.
McQuisten also said she conducted a straw poll on Facebook, and that the poll explained the quiet zone wouldn’t cost the city any money, and that most people were opposed.
“My personal opinion whether I like the train whistle or not is completely irrelevant, it really is,” McQuisten said. “I am here to represent the will of the people as a whole and every time I ask or look at or do a straw poll or look at past election results, I get 80 to 85% of the community against this.”
Sells said that in the past two weeks she has seen 23 emails, most of them sent to all six councilors, and most from residents who support the quiet zone.
“The majority that I feel like I have received had been towards the supporting side,” Sells said.
Alderson said he doesn’t consider straw polls on Facebook an accurate reflection of residents’ feelings.
“A lot of people don’t have Facebook, a lot of people don’t invest themselves in it,” Alderson said.
Spriet contends the Facebook polls were clearly biased.
“I’m not saying that as a negative thing towards you, mayor, but it’s clear that you’ve been, whether it’s based on your experience or whatever, that you’ve been against the quiet zone since this kind of began,” Spriet said.
“I’m against going against the will of the people,” McQuisten said. “I would be for or against, depending on what the majority wanted.”
Spriet also said he believes that many people who participated in the poll didn’t have all the information that councilors do about what a quiet zone entails.
Spriet pointed out that the city doesn’t ask voters to approve other safety-related things, such as installing a stoplight or putting in security cameras at city parks.
“We don’t vote on safety issues,” Spriet said. “That’s why we were elected, that’s why we’re here, that’s why we’re sitting in these seats. So, I think it’s the same sort of thing, it’s a safety issue. It is not a political issue. That’s why I’ve come to support it.”
Spriet emphasized that the citizens group has offered to raise money for the quiet zone improvements.
“This doesn’t cost the city any money,” Spriet said. “This council has voted to put in a street where there has not been a street before, to put in pavement where there wasn’t pavement before on a street in one of the more affluent portions of the city. People didn’t get to vote on that and it’s their money.”
McQuisten asked Fargo, who represented the citizens group during Tuesday’s meeting, why the group didn’t advocate for taking the quiet zone question to voters.
Fargo said it goes back to their discussion about the 2002 ballot measure, which asked voters to approve a city expenditure.
“So what we saw was an opportunity for the community to say we could do this together,” Fargo said. “And this is a good thing, that ensures the safety of our children, that’s something that’s sacred to everyone in this room. And it doesn’t matter how many people say they want horns to continue if we’re putting our children at risk on the playground.”
Dixon followed up McQuisten’s question, asking whether the quiet zone promoters are afraid of letting city voters decide the matter.
Fargo responded: “Let me just be direct — there are people in this community who are interested in selling fear, uncertainty and doubt about this community starting this project and we’re relying on you, as our elected representatives, to make the right call based on the facts that you’ve received here.”
Two officials from La Grande, which secured its quiet zone designation in late December 2019, attended Tuesday’s meeting.
La Grande Mayor Stephen Clements, and Kyle Carpenter, the city’s public works director, talked about the process that city went through for the quiet zone.
In La Grande, the city paid for the improvements to railroad crossings, at a cost of more than $200,000.
