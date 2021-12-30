Baker City Hall was packed with about 50 people turning out for a City Council work session Wednesday night, Dec. 29 on the topic of potentially opening a temporary warming shelter for homeless residents.
Because it was a work session rather than a regular meeting, councilors couldn’t make any decisions, nor did they intend to.
Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. was absent.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten scheduled the work session in response to the Baker County Commissioners’ discussion on Dec. 1 about potentially opening a shelter. McQuisten invited commissioners to attend Wednesday’s work session.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey was present and he emphasized that the shelter would be temporary, and that it would be open from the evening through the morning, not all day.
“I have witnessed people sleeping in doorways of businesses in town the last couple of months and startling workers as they go to work in the morning,” Harvey said. “That’s not something I want to see, that’s not something I want to have them worry about every day when they go to work.”
Harvey said the county, with the cooperation of the Baker County Fair Board, is willing to use the enclosed arena at the Fairgrounds, north of Campbell Street, as the temporary site. Cold weather tents could be put up inside, along with tables and portable toilets.
“We’re not going to be heating the place like a hotel room,” Harvey said.
Harvey said the county already has the tents, sleeping mats and sleeping bags from Emergency Management, so there would be no cost to the city.
The facility at the fairgrounds would be available until the first week or so of March, when temperatures typically moderate, Harvey said.
“In emergency cases, you have to do something. If we were to have a major snowfall like we did a few years ago, when the freeways closed and they couldn’t open, we would be doing the same thing for people we don’t know, strangers in our town,” Harvey said. “We would open up a space to get them out of the weather, take care of them and keep them safe. What I’m proposing does that for a very limited time.”
Harvey said the county is asking for the city to help with some of the costs, including renting portable toilets, heating, and having someone on site to monitor the shelter.
Councilor Heather Sells asked how many people are anticipated to use a warming shelter.
Police Chief Ty Duby said his officers have been interacting with about 10 homeless people in town recently.
Councilor Joanna Dixon said she didn’t want to appear callous or heartless, but she asked why county officials are proposing a shelter now.
Harvey said it was due to an increase in the number of homeless people who appear to be in town this winter, rather than moving to a warmer climate.
“Very seldom did we have people trying to live here outside in the winter,” he said. “It has become apparent now that there are a lot of people here.”
Harvey said he will not seek another term as commissioner when his current term expires at the end of 2022, and he said he wants to do something about the issue while he is in office.
He said the county is not asking for local tax dollars, but would use federal funding through emergency programs.
“They’re the ones who created the problem. I just want to keep people alive long enough so they can try to settle their own lives later,” Harvey said.
Councilor Shane Alderson asked Harvey whether anyone from the county had talked with American Red Cross officials about setting up a shelter.
Harvey said cities across both Oregon and Washington have opened emergency shelters recently due to cold weather.
“I have not talked to Red Cross because we don’t have permission to do something in the city until you guys take care of this,” Harvey said. “They don’t have the money, we don’t have the money, we have to get it from the state in order to do this.”
McQuisten asked whether commissioners had taken a formal vote about bringing a proposal for a shelter to the City Council.
Harvey said commissioners have not yet done so.
He said they are trying to work with the city and that the shelter proposal is “the best thing we can come up with.”
“This is the bare minimum of what we could possibly provide for our citizens,” he said.
Sells asked whether any homeless residents had been offered a chance to go to La Grande or Ontario, which have temporary warming shelters.
Harvey said the county has not done a poll, but he said homeless residents have visited local churches to ask for assistance “constantly.”
“We’re talking seven to ten people, we’re not having to worry about freezing to death somewhere,” Harvey said. “It’s worth it to me, personally. So I don’t know, I haven’t done a poll.”
McQuisten raised concerns about the potential that by opening a shelter, the county and city could attract homeless residents who aren’t here now — the “if you build it, they will come” concept.
She asked whether it would be possible to speak individually to each of the people Harvey and Duby had mentioned, to see if there are options for them.
Duby said police officers talk with the residents frequently, and although some occasionally leave Baker City and return, others are here all the time.
Duby said officers have offered some residents a bus ticket to places with better homeless services, but some choose to stay.
McQuisten, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the Oregon governor’s race and has been campaigning across the state, said she has visited each of Oregon’s 36 counties and spoken with homeless, and near homeless, residents during her travels.
“When you put a housing first approach in front of these folks, it doesn’t work,” McQuisten said.
Harvey responded that the county’s proposal was not permanent housing, but only a seasonal shelter.
“I am on the Northeast Oregon’s Housing Authority’s Board. They are building 200 housing units in La Grande because they don’t have enough to take care of the people they’ve got now,” Harvey said. “Many of those will be filled with homeless. I wish it weren’t so. We’ve run out in Baker County of housing, we can’t even house our own workers. We’re not proposing housing.”
Alderson said that in 2016, Portland instituted a program that gives bus fare to people who want to leave that city. He said that if someone had work or someone to sponsor them or a family member, they would contact that family member to get affirmation that they could come home and they would send them home.
He said he had spoken to a person experiencing homelessness about it getting colder, and they said they were trying to figure it out. He said they had spoken to churches and New Directions Northwest in Baker City and had been turned down so many times they don’t feel it’s worth their time to seek help anymore.
Shari Selander, the CEO of New Directions Northwest, attended Wednesday’s work session. She said there is a homeless problem in the city.
Councilor Jason Spriet asked Selander what the process is when a homeless resident approaches her for assistance.
Selander said, in one circumstance, she contacted one of their community partners that had a transition house with an open bed. She said this individual did choose to get services and they had a case manager assist him.
She said they have so many people seeking services now, as the pandemic has been difficult for mental health and substance abuse but they have same day access several times a week and an open 24/7 crisis assistance.
Rustin Smith attended the meeting as a local business owner. He said he believes the city should take care of its own residents, and try to do so individually.
“I’m not really opposed to Bill’s idea of using city property for a temporary basis,” Smith said.
He cautioned, though, that he doesn’t want to encourage people who don’t like living in a big city to consider Baker City as a destination.
“I would be supportive of helping La Grande, they’ve already made that step,” Smith said, referring to the warming shelter that has operated in La Grande during the winters since 2017-18. “Why don’t we figure out how to participate in their endeavor so that that can be successful? If that’s not successful, why do we want to duplicate that here?”
Baker City Manager Jon Cannon said that based on Oregon House Bill 2006, the facility Harvey has described would qualify as an emergency shelter. He said emergency shelters are temporary and not meant to be permanent facilities.
“The interesting thing about that bill is, if you are a qualifying agency then you can set up that shelter and the city would have to approve it regardless,” Cannon said.
McQuisten said that until commissioners vote on a formal proposal, the City Council doesn’t have anything to vote on.
