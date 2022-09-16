Baker City Police car
Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby told city councilors on Sept. 13, 2022, that turnover in the department makes it a challenge to maintain 24-hour patrols.

 S. John Collins/Baker City Herald, File

The Baker City Council resumed its discussion Tuesday, Sept. 13 about the challenge of keeping at least two police officers on patrol at all times with the department’s current 12-hour shifts.

Councilors and City Manager Jonathan Cannon met with Police Chief Ty Duby and Sgt. Mike Regan during a work session prior to Tuesday’s regular meeting.

