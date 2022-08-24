Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon will receive a 1.7% salary increase after the City Council discussed his performance during an executive session prior to the regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Cannon started as city manager in January 2021.
His annual salary for the fiscal year that started July 1 was set at $112,200.
The executive session was closed to the public under Oregon’s Public Meetings Law, which allows councilors to discuss certain matters, including the performance of a city manager, during a closed session.
The motion to give Cannon a pay raise was done in open public session, as the law requires.
Cannon’s contract states that if city councilors rate his performance as satisfactory or better, he is eligible for a minimum 2% merit increase in annual salary.
But Cannon suggested a smaller raise, of 1.7%, to match the average of the pay raises for employees in the city’s three labor unions. Councilors voted 6-0 to approve the salary increase. Councilor Kenyon Damschen abstained, since he missed a majority of the executive session.
Residents disappointed about lack of paving
Chuck Peterson, treasurer of the Sally’s Addition Homeowners Association, in the southwest corner of the city above the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Reservoir Road, told councilors he was disappointed that they had removed $50,000 from this year’s budget to pave a 480-foot gravel section of Indiana Avenue that accesses the subdivision.
Peterson and Gary McManus, president of the homeowners association, both talked with the council.
Peterson said that when the city excavated a section of Indiana Avenue to install a new water pipe, residents had asked the city to return the street to its former condition.
During its June 14 meeting, the city council voted 3-2 to add to the budget $50,000, which had previously been withdrawn, to pave that section of street.
But on June 28, in the motion adopting the city’s budget for the fiscal year that started July 1, Councilor Jason Spriet proposed to divert the $50,000 to a chip sealing project elsewhere.
That motion passed 5-0. Mayor Kerry McQuisten was absent, and Damschen, who owns property in the subdivision accessed by that section of Indiana Avenue, abstained.
Peterson told councilors Tuesday that he was puzzled that councilors made that change without notifying him and other residents in the area.
“What bothers me is neither Gary nor I were invited to come to those discussions,” Peterson said. “If you’re going to vote to do something that drastic, you should hear both sides.”
McQuisten said she fully supports paving that section of Indiana, and she asked city staff to add the matter to the agenda for the Sept. 13 meeting.
Resident criticizes mayor
Debbie Henshaw, who is a member of Baker County United, denounced what she termed “untruths” that McQuisten has made about the nonprofit organization formed in 2021.
“Baker County United picked up where the mayor left off in protecting our community against the mandates of Kate Brown, and our mayor, who is supposed to represent the people, went on attack,” Henshaw said. “I find that rather odd.”
The mission statement of BCU is “to educate and build a Baker County network of citizens who actively pursue self-governance by championing our inalienable God given rights, AND to regain and maintain a local representative government that protects the same, guided by our Constitution and the Bill of Rights, with emphasis on our county’s culture, history, heritage, AND restore a self-sustaining economy,” Henshaw said.
She said BCU is not responsible for a campaign to potentially recall city councilors, an effort started by former Baker City firefighter Casey Husk.
“Baker County United will certainly support him and get signatures because some of you gotta go,” Henshaw told councilors.
“Baker County United is not what the mayor paints us as, yet she has never honored any of our invitations to meet,” Henshaw said. “Once again, I reach out to invite you to our community barbecue that we are having this Saturday at 5 o’clock at the park.”
In other business Tuesday, councilors:
• voted unanimously to authorize the city to sell ambulances and other related equipment. The city will cease operating ambulances on Sept. 30. Baker County has hired Metro West, a private ambulance company, to replace the fire department as ambulance provider for the city and much of Baker County.
• voted unanimously to support efforts to restore passenger train service to Northeastern Oregon.
• voted unanimously to appoint Gratton Miller to the planning commission.
