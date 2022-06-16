The Baker City Council voted 6-0 on Tuesday, June 14, to move toward ending the sister city relationship with Zeya, Russia.
Baker City and Zeya became sister cities in 1996 after a group of Russian miners visited here.
Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr., reflecting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, said Tuesday that “we don’t have really good terms with Russia right now.”
Councilor Jason Spriet was absent Tuesday.
But even as Baker City dissolves one sister city relationship, councilors will be looking at forging a new bond with a distant land.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten will bring information to the Council in July regarding a possible relationship with a city in Taiwan.
McQuisten said she had dinner in Portland last week with the two Taiwan diplomats who are based in Seattle.
“They are looking to establish a sister city relationship potentially and this is a really positive thing moving forward,” McQuisten said. “This is a really good opportunity I think to get in on the ground floor plus it’s a political statement as well.”
McQuisten said she will meet with the Taiwanese officials again in Seattle in July, and report back to councilors.
Councilor Joanna Dixon said she believes it is a wonderful opportunity, saying the U.S. needs to strengthen its ties to Taiwan.
Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China, encompasses a series of islands off mainland China, the largest of which is Formosa.
Although the U.S. doesn’t have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the two have strong economic ties.
Taiwan is America’s eighth-largest trading partner, and the U.S. is Taiwan’s second-largest trading partner, according to the U.S. Department of State.
10th Street project
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said city officials have been discussing this project, also known as the North Baker Street Improvement Project, with members of the design team from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Letters will be sent in July to property owners primarily on 10th and Cedar streets, she said.
The project also includes Hughes Lane, but Owen said money isn’t available now to do much on that road.
One of the more contentious aspects of the project is a proposed rebuilding of the intersection at 10th Street and Hughes Lane/Pocahontas Road, near the northern city limits.
Owen said a proposed design should be available within a week or two.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, councilors:
• Approved a plan of action to address a deficiency that the city’s auditor, Gaslin Accounting, while preparing the audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
In a letter to the city, the auditors described the deficiency: “Prior year financial closing journal entries were not posted. As a result beginning fund balance accounts did not agree to the audited financial statements from the prior year. We recommend that the City general ledger be compared to the audited financial statements upon their completion each year and that beginning balances also be compared to the prior year closed general ledger.”
The city has submitted a plan of action to the Oregon Secretary of State’s audits division.
The plan states that “All funds are now reconciled with the Audited Financial Statements. In the future, audits will be submitted by December 31 of each new year and adjustments will be posted by January 31st.”
• Unanimously rejected all current offers to buy lots in the city-owned Elkhorn View Industrial Park. Councilors discussed the offers during a work session prior to the regular meeting.
Councilors also formed a subcommittee to work on a marketing plan for the industrial park. Councilors Dean Guyer, Shane Alderson and Kenyon Damschen will serve on the committee.
• Voted 3-2 to add $50,000 to the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 to pay to pave an approximately 480-foot-long section of Indiana Avenue near the city’s drinking water reservoir.
The city’s budget board, which consists of the seven city councilors and seven community members, voted last month to remove that money from the budget.
Members of the homeowners association in the Scenic Vista subdivision initially requested the work in March 2021. The association includes 10 lots and eight homes.
Councilors approved the project in June 2021.
Owen acknowledged in the city’s 2022 pavement management plan that the project is “somewhat controversial” because the homeowners won’t pay part of the cost, as the city typically requires in what are known as Local Improvement Districts.
Owen noted that the paving project isn’t as extensive as typical, with “modest base work” and a paved surface 20 feet wide, less than a typical street.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Dixon, who along with Waggoner and McQuisten voted to reinstate the $50,000, said ““We told those people that we were going to do that and I think we need to honor our commitment to them.”
Alderson and Guyer voted no.
Councilor Kenyon Damschen abstained, saying he had a conflict of interest as he owns property in the subdivision.
• Awarded the $5,000 Anderson Perry Scholarship to Caitlin Lien, a 2022 Baker High School graduate.
