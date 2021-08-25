The Baker City Council voted 5-1 on Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, to approve a five-year contract with Lane Parry Forestry Consulting of Baker City, a pact that will start with having the firm design a timber sale on city property near Goodrich Creek.
Public Works Director Michelle Owen asked the council to authorize the contract.
The city previously had a contract with Lane Parry, but it ended.
According to Owen’s staff report, the 102-acre property, in the Elkhorn Mountains about 10 miles northwest of town, was last logged during the winter of 2002-03.
In a written proposal, Lane Parry Forestry Consulting estimated the timber sale would yield a net profit to the city’s water fund of $50,000 to $65,000.
“The City, as a property owner, has the responsibility to manage its land using good forest practices,” Owen wrote in her report. “Utilizing a professional forestry consultant will provide the best results for our projects.”
A request for proposals (RFP) was advertised in July and one response was received by the Aug. 12 deadline.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten, who cast the lone vote against the contract, said she is concerned that the RFP wasn’t advertised widely enough and that Lane Parry Forestry Consulting knew the request was going out.
In other business, councilors:
• Unanimously approved sending a letter of support for the Baker City/County Planning Department’s application for a grant from the Department of Land Conservation and Development for support in developing a Housing Production Strategies report.
This report is the next step for Baker City to address its housing needs.
• Unanimously appointed Jaclyn Foss to the Golf Board.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.